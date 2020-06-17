10 Skin-Soothing Moisturizers That Also Protect Against Sun Damage

We’re all about a two-for-one over here. Not many have extra moments in the bathroom in the morning to get ready. More likely, you’re making yourself look put together and then running out the door. With the best SPF moisturizer out there, you can protect your skin from UVA/UVB rays while keeping your face hydrated. It’s great under makeup as a primer, too. Though of course, it’s not perfect. Allow us to explain.

Wearing a moisturizer with SPF protection of at least broad-spectrum 30 helps protect skin way more than if you’re not wearing sunscreen at all. But most dermatologists recommend wearing a separate sunscreen on top of your daily lotion for maximum impact. Either way, it’s important to wear some type of sun protection daily whether it’s sunny out or not. (Yes, even while social distancing!)

No matter what your skin type, there’s a sunscreen-moisturizer hybrid for you, below. If you have oily or combination skin and hate adding an extra layer, look for lightweight, oil-free moisturizers so they won’t clog your pores and you’re more likely to remember to wear it every day. Shop our favorites to wear all year long.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Aveeno Positively Radiant Daily Moisturizer SPF 30

With broad-spectrum SPF 30, this is pretty much like a moisturizer and sunscreen in one. It’s oil-free so it won’t clog your pores and contains light diffusers for that light-from-within glow.

Renée Rouleau Weightless Protection SPF 30

This unscented, 2-in-1 sunscreen moisturizer never pills up under makeup and is hydrating enough for daily use. The lightweight formula is great for those with oily or acne-prone skin.

Supergoop! Superscreen Daily Moisturizer SPF 40 PA+++

A blend of cerium, blue-green algae and what the brand calls its “moisture binding plant fermentation film” gives skin intense hydration while protecting from UV rays.

Beautycounter Countersun Mineral Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30

With non-nano zinc and California Poppy, this physical SPF 30 protects against UVA/UVB rays while it nourishes.

Neutrogena Healthy Defense Daily Face Moisturizer SPF 50

This OG favorite contains broad spectrum SPF 50 sunscreen plus a non-greasy moisturizer so you won’t mind wearing it every day.

Differin Oil Absorbing Moisturizer with Sunscreen- Broad Spectrum UVA/UVB SPF 30

For those with oily and combination skin, this oil-free, lightweight moisturizer won’t clog pores and will leave your skin looking and feeling matte.

Murad City Skin Age Defense Broad Spectrum SPF 50 PA++++

This 100 percent mineral sunscreen protects against both UVA/UVB rays and environmental damage.

RéVive Perfectif Even Skin Tone Cream Dark Spot Corrector Broad Spectrum SPF 30

It’s pricey, but if you have stubborn dark spots, this sunscreen-moiturizer hybrid promises to visibly even and correct your skin tone.

Dermalogica Prisma Protect SPF 30

Matcha green tea provides antioxidants, bio-ferment from sage brightens and evens skin tone and plant-derived moisture magnets provide all-day hydration. Plus, of course there’s SPF 30 to protect against UV rays.

Olay Complete Daily Defense All Day Moisturizer With Sunscreen SPF 30

If you have sensitive skin, this sunscreen contains vitamin E, B3 and aloe to soothe the face.

