Shield Your Summer Beat With the Best SPF Makeup Products

I know I’m not alone in realizing that some of the makeup sitting in my bathroom will need to be replaced. Personally, it’s been at least three months since I wore any of it and now that I’ve recalled the roundabout time I brought each product home, it means expiration dates are fast approaching or already in my rearview. It’s easy to remember that mascara only has a shelf life of three months, but current circumstances have forced me to realize that everything else has a “use by” date, too. And since it’s summer, you and I should be replacing at least some of it with the best SPF makeup.

First of all, I know I’m not the only one who forgets to apply sunscreen every once in a while. Yes, I know it’s very important to wear, but staying home has transformed my entire routine, and now, I seem to be paying more attention to my retinol and face oil since I’m not commuting to work or even walking to the gym under a brutally hot sun. With all that being said, please do better than me and slather on the SPF seven days a week. But as extra security—and if you choose to wear makeup—I recommend investing in products with built-in sun protection, just in case.

There’s no shortage of options and with the growing awareness of the damage caused by light from our phone and computer screens, some of these products deliver protection from blue light pollution, too. Ahead is just a small sampling of my favorites; from “no-makeup” lipstick to an all-over color stick to a cult favorite foundation. Keep scrolling and don’t forget to always protect your glow.

Milani Make it Last Sunscreen Setting Spray SPF 30

A micro-mist enriched with antioxidants to shield the skin from pollution and keep your makeup in place for over 12 hours.

Physicians Formula Triple Defense Multicolor Stick SPF 20

An eye, lip, and cheek tint that melts into the skin and provides defense against blue light pollution, in addition to shielding the skin from UV rays.

Tarte Amazonian Clay Full Coverage Foundation SPF 15

A cult-classic foundation formulated with Amazonian clay and vitamin E to provide full coverage for oily or combination skin types without clogging or caking the face.

M.A.C Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15 Foundation

A best-selling liquid foundation renowned for its buildable texture, lightweight feel, and ability to resist sweat and heat.

Benefit Cosmetics Hello Happy Air Stick Foundation SPF 20

A combo of powder and shea butter give this stick foundation its lightweight, barely-there feel and finish (though it’s buildable if you want full-coverage too).

Perricone MD No Makeup Lipstick Broad Spectrum SPF 15

A sunscreen-infused lipstick that also adds moisture and promotes a smoother, plumper-feeling texture with hyaluronic acid and peptides.

Supergoop! Shimmershade Illuminating Cream Eyeshadow SPF 30

A first-of-its-kind cream eyeshadow made with soothing flower essences to soothe and protect the most delicate area of skin on your face.

bareMinerals Hydrating Foundation Stick COMPLEXION RESCUE Broad Spectrum SPF 25

A water-based foundation that delivers the benefits of most skincare products as it evens out and illuminates your complexion.

Kiehl’s Butterstick Lip Treatment SPF 30

A coconut oil- and lemon butter-infused lip balm available in five beautiful shades, all with a satin finish.

Ilia Radiant Translucent Powder SPF 20

A talc-free setting powder made with aloe and rosemary leaf so it can soothe the skin while adding to your glow.

Milk Makeup Sunshine Skin Tint SPF 30

A light-as-air tinted moisturizer made with a slew of hydrating fruit oils to treat the skin and provide buildable coverage.

Revlon ColorStay Makeup for Normal/Dry Skin SPF 20

An oil-free, hyaluronic acid-enriched drugstore foundation with a natural finish that promises to stay put all day long.

NYX Matte Finish Setting Spray

A vegan setting spray for when you don’t want a dewy finish.

