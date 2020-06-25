Don’t Forget—Your Lips Need Sun Protection, Too

Sure, it’s easy to remember to apply sunscreen to your face every day but there are parts of your body screaming for a little sun protection, too. One of those is your lips. The best SPF lip balm will help protect that delicate skin while you’re out and about in the sun. Yes, you can get skin cancer around your lips! Because the thin skin has very little melanin, it’s more prone to aging and damage from UV rays.

Luckily, there are numerous lip balms on the market that contain at least broad-spectrum SPF 15. Reapply every two hours and your lips will stay protected. But that’s not all these babies do. With ingredients such as vitamins A and E, shea butter and sunflower seed oil, lips feel soft and hydrated all day long. There are also tinted SPF lip balms that provide gorgeous color along with hydration and sun protection.

Choose Sun Bum and Fresh’s tinted lip balms for glossy color that feels like butter, Coppertone and Supergoop!’s for the best protection during outdoor activities and Neutrogena and Burt’s Bees for fragrance-free, clear options. Shop those and our other favorites, below.

Burt’s Bees 100% Natural All-Weather SPF15 Moisturizing Lip Balm

You know Burt’s Bees has basically every lip balm fragrance and tinted tube under the sun. We love this sheer version with SPF 15.

Sun Bum Tinted Lip Balm SPF 15

You’ll be surprised how much pigment there is in these tinted lip balms. They’re basically like a glossy lipstick with broad-spectrum SPF 15.

Supergoop! Play Lip Balm SPF 30 with Acai

Honey, shea butter and sunflower seed oil nourishes lips and helps retain moisture, broad-spectrum SPF 30 protects skin from UVA/UVB rays.

Fresh Sugar Petal Tinted Lip Treatment Sunscreen SPF 15

There are a whopping 13 shades, including sheer, of this best-selling tinted lip balm. Sugar, Meadowfoam seed oil and Grapeseed oil helps smooth and soften skin, while vitamins C and E protect the skin.

Coppertone Sport Sunscreen Lip Balm Broad Spectrum SPF 50

When you’re at the beach or by the pool, choose Coppertone’s aloe and vitamin E-enriched sunscreen with broad-spectrum SPF 50. It’s water resistant up to 80 minutes.

Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm

This ultra-soft vegan lip balm features broad-spectrum SPF 25 plus skin-softening shea butter.

Colorescience Sunforgettable Lip Shine SPF 35

This gloss contains zinc oxide for UV protection and hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and peptides for hydrated lips.

Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Lip Moisturizer With Sunscreen, SPF 15

Soften dry, chapped lips with this PABA-free and fragrance-free lip balm with broad-spectrum SPF 15.