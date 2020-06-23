The Best Powder Sunscreens for Easy SPF Application On the Go

There’s good news and bad news when it comes to the best SPF face powder. The great news is that with broad-spectrum SPF, these mineral powders can protect your skin from harmful UVA/UVB rays. Plus, they can mattify even the oiliest skin and leave your face looking smooth and flawless in the heat. Now to the bad news. Derms agree that you probably shouldn’t only rely on powder sunscreens for your SPF protection. Allow us to explain.

Powder sunscreen, no matter how stellar, doesn’t mean you shouldn’t apply your usual daily face SPF. You’ll want to give your skin that base coverage to start the day. But did you know you’re supposed to actually reapply that sunscreen throughout the day? That’s not really possible if you’re wearing a full face of makeup. What a mess. These powder sunscreens allow you to easily update your sun protection while keeping your makeup intact. In fact, some of these are tinted and will even refresh your skin at the same time.

Choose Ilia’s sunscreen for its organic powders and oils, Colorescience’s powder for its reef-safe formula for all skin tones, Tarte’s for SPF 30 without the chalky finish, Supergoop!’s for a matte-satin finish and Derma E’s sunscreen for an extra boost of antioxidants. You really can’t go wrong.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Ilia Flow-Thru Radiant Translucent Powder – SPF 20

This translucent mineral finishing powder offers UV protection with organic powders, oils and extracts of aloe vera, rosemary leaf, thyme and hibiscus flower.

Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection SPF 50

This tinted mineral sunscreen is available in four shades: Fair, Medium, Tan and Deep. It’s cruelty-free and reef-safe with SPF 50 for UVA/UVB protection.

Tarte Tarteguard 30 Mineral Powder Sunscreen

With broad spectrum SPF 30, you’re protected from both UVA and UVB rays with no chalky finish.

Supergoop! Invincible Setting Powder SPF 45

This powder sunscreen comes in four shades: Translucent (for all skin tones), Fair, Medium and Deep. The 100 percent mineral broad-spectrum UV protection gives you a matte-satin finish.

Derma E Sun Protection Mineral Face Powder SPF 30

Translucent non-nano mineral powder SPF protects skin from UV rays, while green tea, chamomile flower extract and vitamin E gives skin a boost of antioxidants.