10 SPF Body Lotions for Head-to-Toe Protection and Hydration

I almost never forget to put sunscreen on my face, but admittedly, I almost always neglect my body. By the time I realize I’ve forgotten to coat those exposed parts of my arms and legs, I’m halfway through my work commute (remember those?!) or already minutes into my run. (Thank goodness for travel-sized products.) Regardless of whether you’re as forgetful like me or excel at remembering every single bit of your daily routine, SPF body lotion is something we could all benefit from.

Sunscreen is a year-round must-have, especially in the summer when we tend to wear less and stay out more. We become more vulnerable to sunburn, inflammation, environmental pollution, and whatever else lingers in the air this time of year. And if you have eczema, psoriasis or some other skin condition, sun exposure can exacerbate the side effects—like excessive dryness and flare-ups—even more. Long story short: moisturizing is important, but that doesn’t mean you should sacrifice sun protection either.

Plus, it’s not like you don’t have plenty of options at your fingertips (or on your computer screen, online shoppers). Whether you want a fragrance-free body sunscreen or body lotion that just so happens to be enriched with UVA and UVB protection, finding the best SPF body lotion probably won’t take you long. If you’re indecisive like me, grab two—the affordable prices of these top-rated picks won’t set you too far back anyway.

Hempz Yuzu & Starfruit Daily Herbal Lotion SPF 30

A lightweight, non-greasy fragranced body lotion made with pure hemp seed oil, shea butter, coffee berry extract, and multiple skin-loving vitamins.

Eucerin Daily Hydration Body Cream SPF 30

A fragrance-free two-in-one moisturizer and sunscreen enriched with vitamin B5 and sunflower oil.

Alba Botanica Very Emollient Daily Shade SPF 15

A 100 percent cruelty-free body lotion made with vegetarian ingredients including soothing aloe vera.

Skin MD Natural Shielding Lotion SPF 15

A hypoallergenic, botanical-based, fast-absorbing skin protectant made to calm and smooth skin prone to eczema and psoriasis.

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Body and Face Gentle-Lotion Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50

An oil-free, sensitive skin-friendly mineral sunscreen to keep your face and body protected on land and sea.

Coola Fragrance-Free Mineral Body Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50

A chemical active-free hydrating moisturizer infused with mineral sunscreen and zero fragrance for sensitive skin.

Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Lotion with Sunscreen

A calming, emollient-rich moisturizer made with oat to target dryness and irritation.

CeraVe Hydrating Sunscreen Body Lotion SPF 30

A chemical-free, fragrance-free, and oil-free body moisturizer enriched with three types of ceramides to boost hydration.

Bare Republic Mineral Body Sunscreen Gel Lotion SPF 30

A first-of-its-kind water-resistant hybrid skin protectant eniched with zinc oxide and multiple natural oils.

Josie Maran Whipped Argan Oil SPF 45 Body Butter

A rich and soothing top seller boosted with the brand’s signature ingredient (argan oil), soothing white tea, and sun protection.

