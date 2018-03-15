StyleCaster
15 Energizing Smoothie Recipes to Try Before and After a Tough Workout

by
Photo: Getty Images

Sometimes it feels like gathering the energy needed for a workout is more challenging than the workout itself. Experts often say that our diet is just as important as—if not more than— exercise for maintaining a healthy physique, which explains the ongoing popularity of pre- and post-workout smoothies.

The drinks are not too heavy on the stomach and chock-full of the ingredients the body needs to go full throttle while exercising. Generally speaking, the stuff that makes up a smoothie, fruits and veggies, are all beneficial to our insides, but certain combinations are best for more targeted and effective energy.

MORE: 21 Delicious Smoothies for Your Healthiest Skin and Hair

Pre-Workout

According to Lori Orlowski, workout enthusiast and senior director of product development for Sweatwellth, by ingesting the right foods, you can give your body the extra power it needs to make the most of your workout.

“Pre-workout smoothies are stocked up on healthy fats with a moderate amount of carbs and protein,” she says. “[They] boost your performance, start your workout hydrated, preserve muscle tissue, eliminate hunger pangs, and help speed the recovery process.”

Optimum ingredients include:

  • Bananas—loaded with potassium and carbohydrates that help energize the body
  • Oats—provide longer-lasting energy
  • Spinach—results in muscles using less oxygen, which improves muscle performance
  • Almond butter—almonds are rich in magnesium and B vitamins, both of which support energy and optimal muscle function in the body. They also contain protein—use just two tablespoons to keep your pre-workout fat intake in check.
  • Hemp seeds—either the seeds or protein powder can be used pre-workout for a complete vegan protein hit.
  • Apples—contain a powerful antioxidant that helps deliver more oxygen to your lungs
  • Coconut oil—to help fight body fat

MORE: Music May Help You Burn More Calories While Working Out

Post-Workout

Once you’re done breaking a sweat, Orlowski says your body has a 30- to 60-minute window of optimal time for your cells to receive nutrients. Drinking during that crucial period will not only accomplish that but also help your muscles recover and come back stronger for the next workout, too.

“The ideal post-workout smoothie strikes the perfect balance between protein, fiber, and antioxidants. Combine protein like almonds, peanut butter, with greens like spinach and fruits such as banana, strawberry, and blueberries. This will give you the energy boost you need to power through the rest of your day.”

  • Papaya and ginger—help with muscle repair
  • Coconut water—filled with electrolytes, which replenish lost minerals in the body and also rehydrate the body.
  • Pineapple—rich in enzymes that reduce inflammation post-workout. It is also a good source of carbohydrates to aid in glycogen resynthesis.
  • Ginger powder or grated ginger—both contain anti-inflammatory properties. The anti-inflammatory effect of ginger can also reduce muscle pain after intense physical activity.
  • Blueberries—high in antioxidants that help inflammation, which counteracts soreness
  • Hemp seeds—high in protein, and they repair and build muscle

MORE: The Quick and Dirty Gym Workout for a Smaller Waist

Ahead are pre- and post-workout smoothie recipes that feature all of these powerhouse ingredients in a number of creative combos. Taste-test them all until you find a favorite!

STYLECASTER | Pre- and Post-Workout Smoothies | Peanut Butter Banana Oatmeal Smoothie

Pre-Workout: Peanut Butter Banana Oatmeal Smoothie

Photo: The Southern Thing
STYLECASTER | Pre- and Post-Workout Smoothies | Coffee Banana Smoothie With Oats and Chia

Pre-Workout: Coffee Banana Smoothie with Oats and Chia

Photo: Little Broken
STYLECASTER | Pre- and Post-Workout Smoothies | Cherry and Banana Oat Smoothie

Pre-Workout: Cherry and Banana Oat Smoothie

Photo: Annie's Noms
STYLECASTER | Pre- and Post-Workout Smoothies | Spinach Apple Green Smoothie

Pre-Workout: Spinach Apple Green Smoothie

Photo: Sweet Berry Life
STYLECASTER | Pre- and Post-Workout Smoothies | Turmeric Ginger Smoothie With Coconut Oil

Pre-Workout: Turmeric Ginger Smoothie with Coconut Oil

Photo: Paleo Hacks
STYLECASTER | Pre- and Post-Workout Smoothies | Raspberry Coconut Smoothie

Pre-Workout: Raspberry Coconut Smoothie

Photo: Texanerin Baking
STYLECASTER | Pre- and Post-Workout Smoothies | Blueberry Almond Butter Smoothie

Pre-Workout: Blueberry Almond Butter Smoothie

Photo: Minimalist Baker
STYLECASTER | Pre- and Post-Workout Smoothies | Orange and Green Detox Smoothie

Post-Workout: Orange and Green Detox Smoothie

Photo: Garlic & Zest
STYLECASTER | Pre- and Post-Workout Smoothies | Ginger Papaya Smoothie

Post-Workout: Ginger Papaya Smoothie

Photo: Baking Ginger
STYLECASTER | Pre- and Post-Workout Smoothies | Anti-Inflammatory Smoothie

Post-Workout: Anti-Inflammatory Smoothie

Photo: Blissed Hub
STYLECASTER | Pre- and Post-Workout Smoothies | Frozen Grape Vanilla Coconut Smoothie

Post-Workout: Frozen Grape Vanilla Coconut Smoothie

Photo: Cotter Crunch
STYLECASTER | Pre- and Post-Workout Smoothies | Refreshing Raspberry Mint Smoothie

Post-Workout: Refreshing Raspberry Mint Smoothie

Photo: The Healthful Ideas
STYLECASTER | Pre- and Post-Workout Smoothies | Peanut Butter Strawberry Smoothie

Post-Workout: Peanut Butter Strawberry Smoothie

Photo: Curly Girl Kitchen
STYLECASTER | Pre- and Post-Workout Smoothies | Healthy Unicorn Smoothie

Post-Workout: Healthy Unicorn Smoothie

Photo: The Chic Life
STYLECASTER | Pre- and Post-Workout Smoothies | Beauty Fruit Smoothie

Post-Workout: Beauty Fruit Smoothie

Photo: Pickled Plum

