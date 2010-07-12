Best Smelling Beauty Products We Love!

I have found that I have a weird obsession with all things pomegranate scented so in order to prove that I’m not biased (I don’t want to give other aromatic fruit short shrift) I’m determined to find other scented beauty products that make me swoon with their delicious scents. Well, that task is of course easy, and I simply opened my bathroom cabinet and realized I had plenty of other sweet-smelling favorites right under my nose.
Check out the slideshow above for my favorites and let me know if have some wonderful scented products of your own to share!
Ahava's body wash, enriched with minerals smells a bit like a summery mixture of flowers and apricots. Ahava Mineral Botanics Body Wash in Water Lily & Guarana, $21.50, nordstorm.com
Nothing beats smelling like cookies (or the smell of anything baked), and this exfoliator does the trick. Caress Body Wash, Exfoliating Burnt Brown Sugar and Karite Butter, $6.49, drugstore.com
This acai scented bottle protects your colored hair from fading and drying out. Herbal Essences Color Me Happy, $3.99, drugstore.com
Citrus scented creme is the perfect lotion to wake up your senses if you need that extra push in the morning. Jo Malone Grapefruit Body Creme, $75, jomalone.com
This fruity scented lip savior not only softens your lips but also smells so good you'll want to eat it beware. Korres Lip Butter in Guava, $10, korresusa.com
This coconut milk shampoo of course brings up memories of the beach, and moisturizes hair like a charm. Organix Coconut Milk Shampoo & Conditioner, $5.94, walmart.com
A current favorite, this shampoo blends the scents of oranges, cranberries and mint for an amazing olfactory combination. TIGI Love Peace and The Planet Eco Awesome Cranberry Orange Mint Moisturizing Shampoo, $13.80, salonsavings.com
Schick's scent infused razor can't be left out (namely because it smells of pomegranates) and it gives you one less step in the shower! Schick Intuition Plus Renewing Moisture with Pomegranate Extract, $9.99, cvs.com
Dust this bronzer over your body for a bit of a glow and a soft scent of cocoa. And did we mention it tastes good too? Urban Decay Flavored Body Powder, $26, urbandecay.com
This extra-rich body lotion is infused with the scent of cocoa butter to keep you smelling sweet all day long. Vaseline Cocoa Butter Deep Conditioning Lotion, $5.79, walgreens.com
This unique oil deepens your tan and leaves you smelling like the exotic tiare flower. Guerlain terracotta nourishing dry oil with SPF 8, $59, Bergdorf Goodman
A shampoo for the sophisticate. With aromatic oils of geranium and carrot, we love the natural scent (and it lasts!). Molton Brown Instant Indian Cress conditioner, $28, BlueMercury.com
For those who don't like their scented products overbearing, this Bliss scrub smells minty fresh and works wonders too. Bliss hot salt scrub, $36, Sephora.com