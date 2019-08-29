Bite-Size Beauty Products That Make a Cramped Space Fancy and Functional

Scroll To See More Images

Admittedly, I still have nightmares about the community bathroom I used during my freshmen year of college. Don’t get me wrong, I loved my roommate and the friends I eventually made. However, navigating my way around hairy shower drains, unflushed toilets, and waiting in lines to use either are why I enjoy living alone so much today. Above all, my college days were a crash course in learning to procure the best small beauty products because let’s be real; small spaces and big bottles just don’t go together.

This isn’t to be confused with products that are small to begin with, like eyebrow pencils, most lipsticks, and eyeliner. I’m also not a fan of the tiny finds that are impossibly cute, but also pointless because you can only use them once. The best small beauty products are functional for weeks at a time, can fit into a Caboodle, and yes…kind-of cute too. So whether you’re attempting to transform a dorm room into an oasis or settling into a studio apartment, here are the faves that ensure you don’t have to sacrifice a full routine for space.

beautyblender Micro.mini

When you need to blend out the concealer gathering in your under-eye creases, these little sponges are so clutch. Just be sure to wash them on a regular basis, because germs have never been fun.

$18 at beautyblender

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Vanish Color Corrector

Right now, I’m using the Tan version to cancel out my permanent under-eye circles and layering with my go-to concealer. No one will know you stayed up cramming for finals if you keep this nearby.

$32 at Sephora

Foreo LUNA Mini 2

While some prefer traditional cleansing brushes, I’m all about silicone bristles because they’re gentle and way more sanitary. This mini device feels great on the skin and gets rid of whatever makeup you missed while double-cleansing.

$139 at Sephora

Herbivore Mini Facial Oil Trio

If you’re new to facial oils or like switching up your routine with the seasons, this discovery set is well worth the investment. The Orchid oil is best for brightening while Phoenix handles dryness and Lapis diminishes redness and irritation.

$29 at Herbivore

Huda Beauty Obsessions Palette

Whether you want the pumpkin spice vibes of this Topaz palette or any of the other eight color combos, these palettes ensure you can get as versatile as you want with just one product.

$27 at Sephora

Kate Somerville ExfoliKate

Consider all of your exfoliation needs handled with just one tube of this teeny little miracle. The formula is a hodge-podge of both physical (silica) and chemical exfoliants (AHAs), in addition to a set of skin soothers (aloe, honey) for the at-home facial you deserve.

$85 at Ulta

Lancome Idôle Eau de Parfum

Don’t be fooled by this picture. The perfume bottle (co-signed by spokeswoman Zendaya) is as thin as an I-Phone so you can slip it into small spaces or lay it flat for an Instagram moment.

$96-$123 at Sephora

Milk Makeup Flex Foundation Stick

No need to worry about spillage when using a travel-friendly stick, which just so happens to be available in a shade range I am personally very impressed by.

$36 at Sephora

Morrocanoil Color Depositing Mask

Before you invest in a full-size bottle, have fun sampling all of the colors in single-use packets. The formula doubles as temporary color and treatment that actually hydrates and adds shine.

$7 at Sephora

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bod Buff

You’ll be hard-pressed to find body products as sweet-smelling as these. Addictive scent aside, this multipurpose product exfoliates and lifts impurities out of the skin with Brazilian quartz crystal and Amazon river clay.

$25 at Sephora

Stowaway Radiant Complexion BB Cream

All of the brand’s products are made with travel in mind, so this beauty balm is a must for those days when you just “can’t,” but want a little coverage.

$20 at Stowaway Cosmetics

Tweezerman Rose Gold Petite Tweeze Set

If you tend to lose track of scrunchies and tweezers, this slim case will save you a lot of money and time.

$29 at Tweezerman

IGK Jet Lag Invisible Dry Shampoo

When you don’t have time for wash day, this transparent shampoo will hold you over a couple more days.

$14 at Sephora

