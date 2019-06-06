Prone to Getting Greasy During The Day? Replace Morning Moisturizer With Overnight Masks

Scroll To See More Images

Whether you’re plagued by oily skin year round, or have found that summer’s gradual onset of brutal humidity levels and scorching temperatures have transformed your typically combo skin into an oil slick, keeping grease at bay during the warmer seasons is not exactly an easy feat. Sure, you can commit to perpetually toting around blotting sheets and finishing powders to touch-up unwanted your “glow” everywhere you go, but frankly, having to pull out a mirror every hour or so just isn’t conducive to living your best life. There’s no shortage of shine-reducing powders and ultra matte foundations that will certainly keep excess oil at bay, but before you become tempted to take your oil-controlling endeavors to the next level and forgo the moisturizing step in your skincare routine altogether, allow me to share this beauty hack that a makeup artist shared with me years ago.

When I asked her for her oily-skincare favorites on a summer day in Wisconsin (when summer’s swampy atmosphere had reached its unbearable peak) she offered a different solution than I’d expected. Instead of suggesting the obvious oil-free moisturizer or matte SPF, she advised that I go a little extra for my nighttime skincare, with a richer moisturizer at night, which she promised would allow me to skip it the next day completely.

You see, neglecting to hydrate your skin completely can actually result in increased oil production, because your skin feels compelled to try compensate for the lack of moisture to keep it balanced. However, it is undeniably true that even using an oil-free SPF or moisturizer during the day can leave you feeling the need to blot just hours after your apply your skincare and/or makeup. One one way to make sure your skin stays supple and nourished without risking a slip-and-slide makeup disaster, is to use a richer overnight mask while you sleep, as I was advised (yes, this method actually works). This extra delivery of hydration will have you waking up with soft skin that feels plump and makeup-ready without the need to apply additional creams to prep. We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite night-time hydrators to keep oily skin healthy, without risking excess grease the following day.

1. Olay Luminous Overnight Mask

This drugstore sleeping mask is lightweight gel-cream formula, which is great for oily skin types. Rather than using heavy humectants and oils to deliver hydration, this mask uses a blend of B3 and mulberry extract to deliver moisture while you sleep. It’s also infused with brightening ingredients for a “pearlescent” glow with continued use.

2. Moistfull Collagen Sleeping Mask

This rich yet lightweight sleeping mask promotes a hydrated, plump and taught complexion thanks to a combo of collagen and Baobab Water, which both work to seal in moisture for hours — even after you rinse off in the morning. This leave-on treatment is also non-greasy, so you won’t wake up feeling gross either.

3. Laneige Water Sleeping Mask

This K-beauty product quickly rose to the cult-status level, in South Korea and in the U.S. It’s a nourishing gel formula that makes your skin feel baby-soft over night without clogging your pores or leaving behind a greasy film on the skin. It contains a cocktail of anti-aging ingredients, including ceramides and Beta-glucan to promote elasticity and luminosity.

