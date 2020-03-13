The Best Sleep Trackers to Help You Get Your Beauty Sleep

Sleep is not only essential for our overall health, but it’s also important for our mood, immunity and of course, the condition of our skin. Whether you struggle with insomnia on a regular basis, are aiming to get more zzz’s, or deal with the occasional restless night, sleep monitors are a great tool to help you get the rest that you and your body need to rest, recover and recharge for the following day.

Sleep trackers help you maintain normal sleeping habits because they record when you fall asleep and wake up each morning, helping to offer a pattern and way to help hold yourself accountable to your “bedtime,” (even when you’re binge-watching your favorite TV show. Sleep trackers are also great because they’re capable of monitoring disruptions in sleep, while some devices are able to actually assess the quality of your sleep (i.e. how deep or shallow you’re sleeping).

Just like a food journal, sleep trackers allow you to look at the patterns (and habits) related to your how and when you sleep. This, in turn, can help you develop a better schedule, and pinpoint certain triggers that may interrupt you from getting the rest you need. The best is that many of these devices are also equipped with other wellness-boosting features, including logging in how many steps you’re taking per day and counting calories. Ahead, check out some of our favorite models on the market right now.

1. Lintelek Smart Watch with 1.3" LCD Full Touch Screen

This multifunctional sleep tracker and health monitor not only is engineered with sleep monitoring technology, but it also tracks your heart rate (in real-time) and tracks steps walked and calories burned each day.

2. Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 With Enhanced Sleep Tracking Analysi

Samsung Galaxy’s sleep monitoring smartwatch features a ton of additional functions, including built-in pace coaching, advanced sleep quality functionality, and Bluetooth capability.

3. Click image to open expanded view LETSCOM Smart Watch Fitness Tracker Heart Rate Monitor

This next-level and multi-purpose smartwatch helps to monitor your sleeping patterns to help you get more rest over time. It’s also built with a waterproof design and is powered with an activity tracker to count your steps and help you keep on track with your fitness goals.