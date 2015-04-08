StyleCaster
Skin Care Game-Changers Shaking Up Your Face Routine

Skin Care Game-Changers Shaking Up Your Face Routine

Sable Yong
Skin Care Game-Changers Shaking Up Your Face Routine
Everyone has their own tried-and-true skin care routine. Stray from it and you may find yourself paying the price in breakouts, blemishes and otherwise unhappy skin. Since we want you to have nothing less than luminous, clear and glowing skin, we wouldn’t want to lead you astray from your holy grail of skin care. However since we’re in the beauty biz we feel an obligation to let you know about all the movers and shakers in the skin care world that are currently rocking our worlds and making us doubt everything we thought we knew about skin care.

MISSHA TIME REVOLUTION NIGHT REPAIR SCIENCE ACTIVATOR AMPOULE

 

As far as night serums go, we're just a bit behind on the whole anti-aging circuit. Frankly, taking care of your skin now with preventative measures is the best way to get a jump on anti-aging so you won't be tempted to spend a fortune on the latest and greatest fountain of youth formulas (because last we checked, there isn't one). That isn't to say that nighttime skin care should be the same as daytime. In fact, you should put all the active goodies on at night so they can work their magic while you sleep.

This nighttime serum from Missha contains fermented goodies, Bifida, Lactobacillus, and Lactococcus. Those might sound like names from your Latin textbook, but they're actually amazing probiotics to strengthen, repair, hydrate and brighten your skin with B12, antioxidants and peptides. We woke up with glowing evenly-textured skin after using this for just two weeks.

Bonus, Missha often has many web sales that include their best-sellers like this gem, sometimes offering up to 40% off.

 

Where to get: Missha Time Revolution Night Repair Ampoule, $49 at Misshaus.com

 

VINTNER'S DAUGHTER ACTIVE BOTANICAL SERUM

 

If you're  going to do one thing well, you may as well focus on that one thing. That's pretty much the MO of Vintner's Daughter, a beauty brand with just ONE product—its already-becoming-famous Active Botanical Serum. Created by April Gargiulo, after a pregnancy "do not put on skin" list inspired disappointment with the all-natural market which alleged its naturalness more so than it actually was, she spent two years with beauty industry specialists formulating THE ONE serum, this Active Botanical Serum. She doled out samples to her friends of all ages (and of course ones who weren't pregnant, just to cover the gamut), all of which reported back amazing glowy results.
The trick? Inside is 22 of the most active botanicals, all organic and wild-crafted botanicals that work in synergy for a multi-correctional serum containing anti-inflammatory phytonutrients, skin firming phytoceramides, nourishing fatty-acids and super anti-oxidants to do everything from reduce signs of aging, to stimulate cell turnover, support skin elasticity, inhibit melanin production, deliver oxygen to cells and protect against free-radical damage. It may look and feel like a face oil (and yes, it's a face oil) but the level of activity and potency of the ingredients ups it to serum level.

Paired with the suggested Push/Press Technique of literally pushing the serum into your skin as you massage your mug, not only will you better deliver the serum into every pore, you'll feel the luxurious results of nature zapping your skin into looking amazing.

 

Where to get: Vintner's Daughter Active Botanicals Serum, $185 at VintnersDaughter.com

LANEIGE CUSHION BB COMPACT

 

BB creams and foundation are one of those "when it's good, it's good and when it's bad, it's real bad" kinds of things. That's why we expect nothing less than the best—SPF, hydration, coverage and now... portability!

Laneige, a popular K-beauty brand has busted into Target with its line exclusively available for the US market there. Sure they offer plenty of skin goodies, but the Cushion BB caught our eye. As the name implies, it's a BB cream in a sponge, in a compact. It's like foundation (or BB) inception. Since it's basically liquid product in a no-spill compact, the product is housed in a sponge, and you apply by dabbing with your fingers. The sponge has antimicrobial properties so you don't really have to worry about sponging germs on your face. With SPF 50(!), the BB cream has a cooling sensation as it delivers long-lasting and buildable coverage. It's also brightening and hydrating so you don't have to fret over "highlighted" dry spots that you normally would with regular concealer or foundation.

The cushion compact is slowly becoming a more welcome way to tote around and apply your liquid complexion products—some of which even offer refillable cushions, but we're just stoked that one big beauty house has made itself available to us at one of our favorite mega stores.

 

Where to get: Laneige BB Cushion, $34 at Target

SKIN INC MY DAILY DOSE CUSTOMIZABLE SERUM

 

Okay, okay, we have talked about this serum and this brand before, and recently. Why? Because they're taking a leaf from the book of Whopper, turning the skin care game into a "You CAN have it your way" operation. Skin care can get really expensive, especially if you're doling out the dough for a la carte products that cover only one skin concern—or many, but with lackluster results. Skin Inc, in partnership with Sephora, has utilized their Skin IQ tech to basically survey your top skin concerns, allowing you to formulate your own custom skin serum to cover three of those top concerns.

The actives in each individual serum "ingredient" are encapsulated in tiny bubble-looking beads called alginates. Derived from seaweed and algae the active particles as well as their keepers are beneficial for your skin. Your serum options are ceramide, marine-collagen, hyaluronic acid, licorice, chlorella, coenzyme Q10, french pine bark, and vitamins A and C. They cover everything from dryness, to sensitivity, dullness, anti-aging, protection, and firming.

Who wouldn't want to tailor their skin care for their specific concerns? And all without an Rx. Pretty neat, huh?

 

Where to buy: Skin Inc My Daily Dose Serum, $90 at iloveskininc.com

 

 

EVE LOM BRIGHTENING CREAM

 

Eve Lom is like your glamorous aunt whose skin is always looking agelessly fly. All her skin products are cult favorites in their own right, and their newest addition, a brightening cream, is nothing less than stellar. With Dermapep, a super-powered brightening agent that blocks excess melanin production (the stuff that makes you tan in the sun) this cream is scientifically proven to be up to 20 times more effective at tackling hyperpigmentation than arbutin, kojic acid and hydroquinone (all common brightening agents found in skincare). Not only that, but this cream is formulated with Eve Lom's usual rose otto oil, a lovely-smelling hydrator that soothes and nourishes skin. Sodium hyaluronate rounds out the moisturizing rounds, making this brightening cream also a powerhouse moisturizer. The best part (other than the brightening effects) is that the texture of the cream is super light yet after application your skin feels so plump and hydrated without the greasy sheen. It's actually a pretty great priming moisturizer, if we do say so ourselves.

 

Where to get: Eve Lom Brightening Cream, $110 at Space.NK

ERBORIAN PERFECT MORNING BB MASK

 

There are BB cream and there are face masks and never the two shall meet... until now. Erborian, a fusion of Korean and French skin care brand launched from the ilk of the L'Occitane Group, is a new beauty line that mixes the multi-tasking effortlessness of French beauty philosophy with the powerful herbs and ingredients from Korean skincare. The result? An express avenue into K-beauty with a French twist.

This BB Mask is a pore-refining cleanser and a one-minute matcha mask you apply in the morning. Each mask comes in its own individual pouch. It looks and smells just like match powder. You just mix a few drops of water to make a paste, rub on your face and let sit for a minute, and then rinse off to feel super soft, smooth skin. Perhaps your pores are just shocked into shutting their mouths, but we've noticed some seriously porcelain skin after using this mask for a few days a week for a  couple weeks.

 

Where to get: Erborian Perfect Morning BB Mask, $5 at Sephora

BENTON SNAIL BEE HIGH CONTENT ESSENCE

 

What is it about snail goop and bee pollen that just gets our beauty senses tingling? Other than the initial ew-factor when snail mucin sprung on the market as the latest skin miracle potion, we aren't ones to shy away from peculiar ingredients or possibly skeptical trends.

This skin product from Benton is somewhere in between an essence and a serum. With a light gel-like texture and a pleasant fresh smell, just pat some on after cleansing to cure all your acne scaring, hyperpigmentation, and unevenly-textured skin. Basically, it's a skin-perfector. The best thing about this "essence" as well as many other Benton skincare products, is that it's loaded with tons of active ingredients and almost no fillers, first one being Snail Secretion Filtate. The stuff that snails use to rapidly heal their soft bellies from dragging them on the rough ground all day is the same stuff that can heal your scars and skin. It's also helpful for photodamage (from UV rays), acne, and it's also an antimicrobial agent. Seeing Bee Venom in a skincare ingredient list might shock some, but what it actually does is trick your body into thinking you've been stung so it produces more collagen to heal. It also has a bunch of other beneficial enzymes which work to increase wound-healing capabilities.

Anyone with cystic or prevalent acne should give this a shot because we've got to attest that our faces have not been happier since slathering on this holy mixture of snail and bee goop.

 

Where to get: Benton Snail Bee High Content Essence, $15.50 at Amazon

PREVAGE® Anti-aging Neck and Décolleté Firm & Repair Cream

 

You may not be very concerned with anti-aging YET but we've got to tell you to look out for your neck. And your décolleté, specifically. As a generation, we're already way more likely to have weird neck issues due to tech-neck and there's pretty much no getting rid of neck wrinkles once they're firmly in there. Considering that that area between your chin and your breasts is practically tilted towards the sun like a solar panel, it's going to get LOTS of UV exposure, and you may not consider applying sunscreen daily anyplace other than your face. Big mistake. Age shows on your neck  too!

Elizabeth Arden's Prevage line is their anti-aging home-runner, its newest member being a cream specifically for your neck and décolleté. The skin on your neck is thinner and more fragile than on your face so it's more susceptible to wrinkles and environmental damage. What this does is smooth, tighten, and repair that skin, also while preventing you from getting that creepy crepe-texture in your neck skin prematurely. Using Idebenone (a powerful anti-oxidant) and a protein restoring complex, it helps correct and protect the appearance of dry, delicate, vulnerable skin in the neck and décolleté.

You may not be worrying about how your neck looks now, but with the constant use of phones, tablets, and just looking down at screens in general, we're definitely on the fast-track to premature aging.

 

Where to get: PREVAGE® Anti-aging Neck and Décolleté Firm & Repair Cream, $115 at Elizabeth Arden

CHARLOTTE TILBURY GODDESS SKIN CLAY MASK

 

When you think of clay masks you probably think of acne-erupted skin and the dryness that ensues. Clay is multi-beneficial however, and Charlotte Tilbury, who many claim is a supermodel-skin-whisperer, offers what she calls a Goddess Skin clay mask. Using Spanish clay, which draws out impurities without sacrificing moisture, and sweet almond oil as well as rose hip oil, this mask clears your skin as well as nourishes it and tightens pores. It's a 3-in-1 package basically, that smells of heavenly floral perfume from the Frangipani Flower Extract. You apply this mask for 10 minutes, but unlike normal masks, when it's time to remove, you give yourself a facial massage while still wearing it and then rinse. Upon toweling off, radiantly blushy skin is reveals, not unlike a goddess.

 

Where to Get: Charlotte Tilbury Goddess Skin Clay Mask, $70 at Charlotte Tilbury

ESTÉE LAUDER EXPERT DIMENSION LIQUID TAPE

 

It sounds like something you'd use for a wardrobe malfunction, but this little tube is like contouring in a bottle. That is to say, it "contours" from within, firming your skin around eyes and mouth (or wherever you apply) to give you a mini-lift any place you'd wish to tighten up on your face. Not as scary as an actual facelift and much easier to use than a contouring palette, this is a pretty foolproof and totally convenient and amazing way to never have to deal with under-eye puffs again.

 

Where to Get: Estée Lauder Expert Dimension Liquid Tape, $70, Esteelauder.com

