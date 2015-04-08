Skin Care Game-Changers Shaking Up Your Face Routine

MISSHA TIME REVOLUTION NIGHT REPAIR SCIENCE ACTIVATOR AMPOULE

As far as night serums go, we're just a bit behind on the whole anti-aging circuit. Frankly, taking care of your skin now with preventative measures is the best way to get a jump on anti-aging so you won't be tempted to spend a fortune on the latest and greatest fountain of youth formulas (because last we checked, there isn't one). That isn't to say that nighttime skin care should be the same as daytime. In fact, you should put all the active goodies on at night so they can work their magic while you sleep.

This nighttime serum from Missha contains fermented goodies, Bifida, Lactobacillus, and Lactococcus. Those might sound like names from your Latin textbook, but they're actually amazing probiotics to strengthen, repair, hydrate and brighten your skin with B12, antioxidants and peptides. We woke up with glowing evenly-textured skin after using this for just two weeks.

Bonus, Missha often has many web sales that include their best-sellers like this gem, sometimes offering up to 40% off.

Where to get: Missha Time Revolution Night Repair Ampoule, $49 at Misshaus.com