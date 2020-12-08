Give The Gift Of Great Skin With Chic Holiday Sets & Kits

When you have no idea what to get your mom, your sister-in-law, your teenage brother or your Work Wife, skincare is always a good idea. With the best skincare gifts of 2020, you’re giving the gift of self-care. You’re telling someone it’s OK to take a few extra minutes in the morning and at night for themselves. Plus, with everyone wearing masks and being more stressed than usual, we could all use that extra time for ourselves.

There are chic, festive skincare gifts for everyone on your list from our favorite places including Ulta, Sephora and Target. Yes, that means many you can get on sale, too! Your little cousin will go crazy for the Kylie Skin kit, while your mom will love Tatcha’s skin-smoothing set. Don’t skip over Sunday Riley and Murad’s line-busting products that are now in value sets cute enough to gift as is.

Shop some of our favorite skincare gifts for everyone on your list!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

It Cosmetics Celebrate Your Skin Care Routine Set

This limited-edition set is already at a great deal with four best-sellers in one festive packaging. You get a full-size Confidence In A Cream Hydrating Moisturizer, as well as travel sizes of Confidence In A Cleanser, Confidence In An Eye Cream and Confidence In Your Beauty Sleep Skin Transforming Pillow Cream.

Kylie Skin Holiday Skin Care Set

The biggest Kardashian-Jenner fan on your list with love this pretty Kylie Skin set with mini sizes of Foaming Face Wash, Face Moisturizer, Vanilla Milk Toner, Walnut Face Scrub and Hydrating Face Mask.

Sunday Riley Power Couple Kit

Give the gift of skin transformation with the cult-favorite Luna Sleeping Night Oil and Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment.

Murad All the Best Kit

Murad fans will go crazy for this best-sellers kit full of Essential-C Cleanser, Retinol Youth Renewal Serum, Hydro-Dynamic Ultimate Moisture, Essential-C Day Broad Spectrum SPF 30 and Renewing Eye Cream.

Youth to the People Protect the Planet Refillable Mini Skin Care Set

Get five travel-sized, refillable goodies including the cult-fave Superfood Cleanser, Yerba Maté Resurfacing Energy Facial, Adaptogen Soothe + Hydrate Activated Mist, Superberry Hydrate + Glow Oil and Superfood Air-Whip Moisture Cream. You’ll also grab the Youth to the People Studio x Upcycle Bag, a reusable bag made from 65 percent recycled plastic bottles and 35 percent organic cotton.

Tatcha Pure & Glowing Trio

This three-step skincare set has a $104 value! It contains The Rice Wash, The Dewy Skin Cream and The Silk Peony.

Dr. Jart+ Cica Rescue Kit

Get your maskne in check with this four-piece set that helps reduce redness and drying with Cicapair Tiger Grass Calming Mist, Cicapair Tiger Grass Serum, Cicapair Tiger Grass Cream and Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment.

Versed The Big Chill Winter Unwind Skincare Gift Set

Anyone whose skin is just over winter will go crazy for this three-piece set with a Frozen Cooling Globe, mini Eye Mask and mini Clarifying Serum.

Dermstore Holiday Box

There are so many best-sellers in this one box, you can hand it right to your closest friend. Who even knew Target sold all these killer brands? Get mini versions of Sunday Riley CEO Vitamin C Brightening Serum, First Aid Beauty Pure Skin Face Cleanser, Boscia Cactus Water Moisturizer, Avène Soothing Radiance Mask, Coola Sunless Tan Firming Lotion, SkinMedica Rejuvenating Hydrator, BioDerma Micellar Water and Naturopathica Brightening Enzyme Peel.