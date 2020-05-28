12 Stunning Skin Tints for Your Effortlessly Glowy Summer Routine

Scroll To See More Images

Let’s cut to the chase. Most of us prefer a lighter load in the summer and by lighter, I mean makeup that doesn’t feel cakey or melt down our face before the daily morning commute even starts. This time of year, we either want the best skin tint, tinted moisturizer, or perhaps, the smallest bit of concealer to disguise the pimple that seemed to appear out of nowhere. Long story short—the full-coverage foundation we couldn’t put down all winter has been retired until October.

I know what you’re thinking. “Skin tint? Isn’t that just a fancy way of saying ‘tinted moisturizer?'” It truly depends on the ingredients. Tinted moisturizers, by virtue of their label, are expected to have ingredients that actually deliver and/or retain moisture to the skin. Think hyaluronic acid, plant-based extracts, and of course, water. Skin tints, on the other hand, aren’t necessarily obligated to check off this box. They simply need to provide sheer coverage, which may or may not be accomplished with nutrient-rich ingredients. Thankfully, most brands are smart enough to build formulas that enhance the complexion with skin-loving properties anyway because, why not?

So if you’re set on adding a skin tint to your summer routine, here are some of the best formulas that literally boost your glow from the inside out.

Lune+Aster RealGlow Skin Tint

For that “your skin but better” glow, invest in this customizable, lightweight complexion enhancer. Not only is it vegan and cruelty-free; it’s also been dermatologist-tested and made with a form of vegan collagen to encourage plumper skin over time.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint

Turn up the hydration with this sensitive skin-friendly complexion booster for up to 24 hours of moisture, powered by hyaluronic acid.

Florence by Mills Like a Light Skin Tint

Dermatologist-tested and plant oil-based, this non-greasy tint is sheer enough for when you want to go as “no-makeup makeup” as possible, but buildable for when you want to disguise a blemish or two.

Undone Beauty UnFoundation Glow Tint

This super affordable vegan and cruelty-free skin tint is infused with coconut extract to leave your skin with a non-greasy glow.

Hourglass Illusion Hyaluronic Skin Tint

This firming foundation uses an exclusive “Hyaluronan” complex made of an “advanced” form of hyaluronic acid that goes above and beyond to plump and firm the skin with continued use.

Lancome Skin Feels Good Hydrating Skin Tint

This foundation feels like an oil-free moisturizer that delivers just the right amount of coverage while also restoring moisture to the skin by way of hyaluronic acid and moringa seed.

Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Sunscreen

Think of this coverage option as a supercharged version of tinted moisturizer. Its SPF-infused formula is packed with three of our favorite ingredients for targeting a variety of skincare concerns; squalane for improving elasticity, hyaluronic acid for sealing moisture, and niacinamide for smoothing and brightening the complexion.

Milk Makeup Sunshine Skin Tint SPF 30

Suitable for all skin types, but especially helpful to dry skin, this barely-there tint hydrates and evens out skin tone with avocado, mandarin, grapeseed, jojoba, and olive oils.

Kevyn Aucoin Stripped Nude Skin Tint

For sheer to light coverage, opt into this no-frills foundation, infused with hyaluronic acid and two under-the-radar fruit and floral extracts (Butterfly Bush Flower, Wu-Shu-Yu fruit) to illuminate and hydrate the skin.

Givenchy Couture City Balm Radiant Perfecting Skin Tint SPF 25

This luxe liquid balm is lightweight, suitable for all skin types, and protection against a wide range of environmental stressors, including blue light emitted from phone and computer screens.

Glossier Perfecting Skin Tint

Shake, squeeze, and blend this lightweight solution onto the skin for a look that’s somewhere between no-makeup makeup and “I just rolled out of bed looking this great.”

