10 Skin Tag Remover Tools That Aren’t as Scary as They Look

by
Photo: Shutterstock.

When it comes to certain beauty tools, things aren’t always as they seem. For instance, while some microneedling pens look like teeny pin cushions with the potential to do serious damage, their invasiveness is minimal and with continued use, prove to be game-changers for dull complexions. The same can be said for some of the best skin tag remover tools. I’ll admit they can look complicated and intimidating to use, but upon closer inspection, they’re mostly foolproof and quick effective solutions.

As always, we recommend leaving skin tag removal to a dermatologist or doctor who can best examine and remove them with pro-level precision. We also realize that for some, getting to the exam table can be challenging and in some cases, almost impossible. Thankfully, there’s no shortage of at-home solutions, whether it’s removal patches, formula-infused pens or tools that require just one application with powerful, one-step mechanisms.

Here are just 10 tools for removing a variety of skin spots at home and on a budget.

 

 

TagBand Skin Tag Removal Device

TagBand.

TagBand Skin Tag Removal Device

For medium to large size skin tags, this simple push and pull system cuts off the skin tag’s air supply and safely removes it in just one application.

TagBand Skin Tag Removal Device $19.95
SGGI Portable Beauty Equipment

SGGI.

SGGI Portable Beauty Equipment

With nine levels of intensity, you can adjust this portable precision tool to your liking for powerful and fast skin tag removal.

SGGI Portable Beauty Equipment $32.99
Micro Auto TagBand Skin Tag Remover Device

TagBand.

Micro Auto TagBand Skin Tag Remover Device

Like the version for large skin tags, TagBand’s micro remover device removes small skin tags in one full swoop.

Micro Auto TagBand Skin Tag Remover… $26.95
Dinhand Micro Skin Tag Remover Device

Dinhand.

Dinhand Micro Skin Tag Remover Device

Simply place the hollow cone shape over the skin tag, press down and watch the skin tag diminish and disappear in a matter of days.

Dinhand Micro Skin Tag Remover Device $16.99
La'prado Skin Tag Repair

La’prado.

La’prado Skin Tag Repair

This tool uses electric ion carbonation to remove skin tags, freckles moles and other skin spots without burning the skin.

La'prado Skin Tag Repair $27.99
BuyNaturally Skin Tag & Wart Remover Kit

BuyNaturally.

BuyNaturally Skin Tag & Wart Remover Kit

This supersized kit has everything you need from preparation to post-removal care for skin tags and warts which require 1-2 applications.

BuyNaturally Skin Tag & Wart Remover… $67.88
BTR3ND Blu-ray Skin Tag Repair Pen

BTR3ND.

BTR3ND Blu-ray Skin Tag Repair Pen

If you have a little more time (and a smaller tolerance for discomfort), this acne pen uses blue light to shrink and diminish bacteria and skin spots over time.

BTR3ND Blu-ray Skin Tag Repair Pen $17.99
NewWay Portable High Frequency Facial Wand Machine

NewWay.

NewWay Portable High Frequency Facial Wand Machine

This facial kit is a one-stop-shop for a myriad of skincare needs, including skin tag removal, scalp rejuvenation, and fine lines.

NewWay Portable High Frequency Facial… $36.99
MFBZYU Handheld Picosecond Pen

MFBZYU.

MFBZYU Handheld Picosecond Pen

This pulsing, electric ion pen produces a heat and light effect that breaks up pigment and refines the skin.

MFBZYU Handheld Picosecond Pen $126.39
HHYGR Handheld Picosecond Pen

HHYGR.

HHYGR Handheld Picosecond Pen

The short pulses in this electric ion pen come in nine intensity levels to suit every level of pain tolerance.

HHYGR Handheld Picosecond Pen $194.73
