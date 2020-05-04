7 DIY Methods Redditors Swear By for Fast Skin Tag Removal

For those who have skin tags, the mere presence of them can cause discomfort or a major dip in the self-confidence department. We know they aren’t a health risk for most, but the choice to remove them is a personal one and in some cases, leaving the handy work to an expert isn’t always possible. It’s no wonder some of the best skin tag remover advice comes from Reddit; the DIY route is the only choice for many.

We’re already familiar with skin tag removal patches and precision pens for a targeted approach. However, when the shipping time is longer than desired, getting hands-on with tea tree oil or some other natural solution is more appealing than ever. If you’re not sure about which method to go with, Redditors are a sincere and convenient source of tips and honest feedback about each one.

Generally speaking, they agree that going to a doctor or dermatologist is best if you have the time and funds to do so. However, acknowledging that not everyone has the same access, Redditors also vouch for doing it at home, though there is some level of pain involved, especially if you’re snipping them off with scissors or using a chemical peel product. Regardless of your removal choice, be sure to sanitize the affected area, the tool, and your hands before and after doing the deed. And of course, read as much doctor advice as you can too. But in the meantime, here are the most popular skin tag removers according to Reddit.

Dr. Scholl’s.

Dr. Scholl’s Freeze Away Wart Remover

“These can be removed with the freeze-off from Dr. Scholls. It says it’s for warts but it works perfectly for skin tags. I’ve done this several times and they never come back.” –Thrwawy916916

Apple Cider Vinegar

“If they’re small, you can use wart remover from the drugstore. I’ve also used apple cider vinegar for a tiny one (soak a cotton ball, hold it in place with a band aid. Replace 3x/day). It hurts, but so does removal at the doctor’s.”

RePare Skincare TCA Skin Peel

“For a less messy removal get yourself some TCA. Apply some Vaseline on the skin around the skin tag and then carefully apply the TCA to the skin tag with a cotton swab. The skin tag will fall off in a couple of days.” –turkey_gobbles

Tea Tree Oil & Vitamin E Oil

“I put tea tree oil and vitamin e oil on it together and it comes off after two or three times, maybe a week.” –Ohgoddammnit

Snip-Snip

“(Not a doc) but You can snip them yourself, just sanitize the area and the eyebrow scissors – that’s what my doc told me to do vs paying for a service that takes 10 seconds.” –TheSunTheMoonNStars

Anbesol Gel Maximum Strength

“You could buy some anbesol (numbing for mouth) and use it to numb up the area before you cut. I do cut mine off and this helps, especially if they are irritated.” –groovygirl13

For Post-Removal: Styptic Pencil

“I also get a styptic pencil (find it in the shaving aisles, used for stopping the bleeding when you nick yourself). These things bleed more than you’d think, and that’s more annoying than the pain of cutting it off sometimes. Clean everything before and after. Use the styptic pencil right after, when it won’t stop bleeding. Then keep the spot clean and covered till it heals over.” –adriesty

