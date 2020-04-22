The Best Skin Tag Pens for Precise At-Home Removal

Though they look harmless and have little to no impact on your health, skin tags are a source of discomfort and insecurity for many. Those tiny pieces of flesh that hang off the surface of the skin can be removed in a myriad of ways, but for many, the best skin tag removal pen products are a godsend when going to the doctor or dermatologist isn’t exactly budget-friendly.

Of course, we always recommend going to a specialist for the proper examination and treatment of any skin condition, including skin tags. However, it’s also feasible that a number of roadblocks could keep that from happening, which is why skin tag removal patches and pens are lifesavers. Whether you’re on a time-crunch or simply want an at-home solution, most have been clinically proven to deliver pro-level results.

Beyond that, some are also made with gentle, yet effective ingredients to ward off post-removal scarring and irritation. Here are some of the best options you can add to cart right now.

Oheal Effective Formula Skin Tag Remover

Made with natural ingredients (optis chinensis franch, cortex phelodendri, borneol, etc.) and clinically proven to stimulate removal and promote healing.

Claritag Advanced Skin Tag Removal Device

A gadget developed by dermatologist to remove skin tags and warts at home using cryotherapy.

Micro TagBand Skin Tag Remover Device

This sensitive skin-friendly, beginner-proof tool is safe to use on all areas of the face (including the eyelids) to remove small skin tags.

Auto TagBand Skin Tag Remover

There’s also a pen made specifically for removing larger skin tags in just one application.

Ariella Skin Tag Remover

Gentle, yet effective natural ingredients are stored inside this pen to stimulate the removal of skin tags in as little as three days with consistent use.

Vassoul Skin Tag Remover

This pen is suited for removal of various types of skin conditions, including skin tags, warts, corns, and moles in 10 days.

Ulensy Skin Tag Remover

The gentle brush applicator dispenses powerful plant-based active ingredients to diminish and cause skin tags to fall off the skin.

Natural Vine Skin Tag & Mole Remover

A gentle gel formula for sensitive skin types who want to rid any part of their body of skin tags, moles or warts.

Tomiya Skin Tag Remover

Salicylic acid and tea tree oil are included in this skin tag formula to lessen the chance of scarring post-removal.

Venus Visage Skin Tag Remover

A plant-based skin tag remover to use anywhere on the body.

