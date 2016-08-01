8 Supplements to Start Taking Now for Glowing Skin

There’s no arguing with the fact that natural beauty is officially a mainstream concept, especially as it pertains to skincare. Between drinkable collagen and all-natural makeup, now more than ever we’re seeing health-focused beauty products hitting the market that don’t just coverup your complexion flaws, but help treat the actual cause. Dermatologists, nutritionists, and beauty experts all seem to agree that the pursuit of gorgeousness isn’t just about regular facials, serums, and pricey moisturizers—you need to be just as focused on what you put inside your body as what you put on it. And in addition to drinking plenty of water, exercising, and eating a balanced diet, adding some skin-focused supplements to your morning smoothie could be the one thing between you and a perfect complexion.
In the slideshow ahead, we spoke with beauty and health experts to find out the best supplements you should be taking now for an infallible complexion. Keep clicking!
Systemic enzymes
"I love systemic enzymes for radiant skin. These are enzymes that are taken between meals, and not meant to digest food. They decrease inflammation of the skin. I always encourage medical grade supplements because they have higher than FDA standards. Thorne, Designs For Health, Pure Encapsulations, Ortho Molecular and Metagenics are all good companies. Purazyme is also an excellent enzyme company with high-integrity people behind the quality."— Dr. Prudence Hall, The Hall Center
Try: Pure Encapsulations Systemic Enzymes
Photo:
Getty Images
Essential fatty acids
"One class of nutrients often overlooked when it comes to skin health is essential fatty acids (EFAs). Essential fatty acids include omega-6 linoleic acid and omega-3 alpha-linolenic acid. Both omega-3 and omega-6 EFA’s are precursors to important signaling molecules that help maintain overall skin health, and omega-6 fats play a critical role in the structural integrity of the skin and help to maintain the skins moisture barrier. EFAs can be found in sunflower oil as well as nuts (macadamia, walnuts) seeds (sunflower and pumpkin) and legumes EFAs are also found in products such as flaxseed oil, hemp protein, and chia seeds. In addition to EFAs, omega-3 fats EPA and DHA can also help promote healthy skin. These fats can be found in cold water fish such as wild caught salmon and tuna as well as fish oil supplements."—Brian Tanzer, Vitamin Shoppe nutritionist
Try: Omega 3 6 9 Soft Gel, Omega 3 6 9 Smoothie, Organic Flax Seed Oil Soft Gel, and Organic Flax Oil.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Zinc
"Zinc deficiency is a very common issue for many women. When we are deficient in zinc our pores become easily irritated by bacteria and show redness. A large-scale scientific study actually concluded that zinc supplementation is very effective even when compared to commonly prescribed antibiotics. I also recommend having a little bit of grass-fed liver every week as part of a meal or as a snack. It’s full of copper and vitamin A. The copper will balance out the zinc in your body and the vitamin A is what your liver needs to detoxify from excess hormones. A well-functioning liver boosts your absorption of all vitamins and minerals and prevent deficiencies developing in the first place."—Alisa Vitti, functional nutritionist, HHC, AADP, and founder of Flo Living
Try: Thorne’s high potency zinc capsules.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Vitamin C
"Daily intake of Vitamin C (or ascorbic acid) is vital to good health, including boosting our immune system, overall energy, and slowing the signs of again. Vitamin C is necessary for our body to absorb iron, which can help encourage a healthy pallor, strength, and energy. A powerful antioxidant, it helps our skin use the amino acids of dietary collagen to make collagen in our own skin. In addition to dietary Vitamin C found in fruits and vegetables (especially citrus and leafy greens), daily intake of a supplement can prove helpful for a beauty boost!"—Cassy Joy Garcia, nutritionist and author of Fed and Fit
Try: Healthy Origins Vitamin C Gummies
Photo:
Imaxtree
Nutritional Yeast
"Nutritional yeast, a superfood supplement, is both a complete protein, including all amino acids, and also a tremendous source of B vitamins. These B vitamins promote faster growth of strong hair and nails in addition to offering help to revive dull, dry skin. Just one tablespoon a day can help brighten your complexion, promote hair growth, and prevent hyper-pigmentation! It has a cheesy flavor and can be used on popcorn or anywhere you’d add a sprinkling of parmesan."–Cassy Joy Garcia, nutritionist and author of Fed and Fit
Try: Bob's Red Mill Nutritional Yeast
Photo:
Imaxtree
B Vitamins
"Your skin needs B vitamins to regenerate and renew as they provide the energy all of your cells need for fuel. Taking a good B-complex every day that includes a high level of B6 will target hormonal or pre-menstrual acne. B6 prevents skin inflammation and over-production of sebum (the oil your skin produces at can create acne issues)."—Alisa Vitti, functional nutritionist, HHC, AADP, and founder of Flo Living
Try: Metagenics Glycogenics B-Complex Formula
Photo:
Imaxtree
Collagen peptides
"Collagen peptides are an excellent source of both protein and dietary collagen. Collagen is one of the primary building blocks of skin and taking in a sufficient amount can play a significant role in staving off signs of aging. Regular intake of collagen can help reduce the appearance of fine lines, sagging skin, and wrinkles by promoting strength and elasticity. I recommend one or two tablespoons each day. You can enjoy it by dissolving into tea, a simple bone or mineral broth, or by using it as a protein powder in a smoothie."–Cassy Joy Garcia, nutritionist and author of Fed and Fit
Try: Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides
Photo:
Imaxtree
Vitamin E
"Vitamins C and E protect against the effects of sun exposure. Supplementation with Vitamin E in 400 mg per day has been noted to reduce wrinkles and improve skin texture. Vitamin C and E reduce the damage caused by free radicals, a result of sun exposure and pollution. Free radicals damage collagen and elastin, the fibers that support skin health. Make sure your diet includes vitamin C by eating foods rich in vitamin C such as bell peppers, broccoli, cauliflower, and leafy greens."—Lisa De Fazio, MS, RD, and author of The Women's Health Big Book of Smoothies and Soups
Try: Klaire Labs Pure-E
Photo:
Getty Images