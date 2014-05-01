Beauty and the Real Girl: The Skin Luminizer That Changes Everything

Going backstage and learning tips and tricks from the professionals may be an adventure, but sometimes, the best tricks come from real girls. In “Beauty and the Real Girl,” we learn the best beauty tips, tricks and secrets from girls just like us.

Sometimes, no matter how many gels and peels and creams you use twice a day, dull skin happens and it sucks the life out of your looks. Frustrating at best, having skin that makes us look tired and drained means that second we see someone who looks bright eyed, we need to know what tricks they have hiding up their sleeves. Laurel Pinson, editor-in-chief at StyleCaster Media Group, somehow manages to constantly look awake and glowing despite her ever-demanding schedule. Naturally, we pulled her aside to get details.

“I’m not big on wearing much makeup, so I’m always on the hunt for ways to make my skin look radiant and my eyes look more awake,” Laurel tells us. “Since I don’t exactly have perfect, luminous skin, nor do I have a stress-free, sleep-filled life, makeup shortcuts are key.

“I’ve become absolutely obsessed with RMS Beauty’s Living Luminizer, an ultra-sheer highlighter with a pearl-y finish that you can just dab along your cheekbones and brow line to give your face an instant lift. (Wondering how all those J.Crew models look so dewy? It’s this product!) As an added bonus, all RMS products are organic and toxin-free, so you can apply with abandon.”

Where to Buy: RMS Beauty Living Luminizer, $38, RMSBeauty.com