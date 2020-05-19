Shimmery Silver Eyeshadow That’ll Make Your Eyes Look Luminous

The smokey eye might make your eyes look sultry, but sometimes you just want to look bright and wide-eyed. Silver eyeshadow will make your eyes look big—in the best way possible—and make you look wide-awake, even if you aren’t. Silver eyeshadow makes your eyes the main attraction. Like with diamonds, your eyes seek out and immediately land on whatever the sparkliest object in the room is, just like a magpie. If you wear glittery silver eye make-up, all eyes will focus on the windows to your soul.

Silver eyeshadow is great to pull out when you’ve got a special occasion, an epic night out planned or just any time you want all eyes on your eyes. You can also pull off more subtle silver looks by applying it sparingly near the corner of your eye or underneath your bottom lashes, which makes for an unexpected and otherworldly look.

We found the most stunning silver shades for you. From a silvery palette to a liquid eyeshadow, we’ve got all sorts of options for a wide range of makeup addicts. These silvers are shimmery and also glittery, for when you want your eyes to look like they’re encased in disco balls. These eyeshadows are easy to apply and last all night long.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Revlon ColorStay 16 Hour Eye Shadow Quad

In this four-color palette, named Passionate, you get white, gray, slate and navy. All of the shades shimmer, so your eyes will be show-stopping. Like the Revlon states, these shades are long-lasting and will stay put for up to 16 hours of wear. It also claims to be smudge-proof. The palette comes with a dual-ended applicator, which has a narrow, rounded tip, that helps you artfully sculpt your look.

2. L'Oreal Paris Infallible 24HR Shadow

This powder-cream sparkly silver eyeshadow from L’Oreal Paris will make your eyes shine as bright as a diamond. The glittery eyeshadow goes on easy and claims to last for up to 24 hours, which means you can truly party all night long. The Silver Sky eyeshadow is perfect for an evening out, special occasion or if you just feel a little extra sparkly. A little powder goes a long way with this eyeshadow, too, so you won’t need to apply many layers to create the look you want.

3. Stila Magnificent Metals Glitter And Glow Liquid Eye Shadow

This eyeshadow from Stila might look like a lipgloss, but it doesn’t go on sticky. The eyeshadow is water-infused and goes on without a fuss. After applying with the wand, you close your eyes for 5-6 seconds to let it set and dry, then you’ll look like a mini-disco ball. This lightweight eyeshadow claims to have little fallout, so you should keep the majority of the glitter on your eyelids, rather than the rest of your face.