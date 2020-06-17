Killer Silver Eyeliner That Will Turn Heads

Although it may seem like a shade you grab only for special occasions, silver eyeliner is surprisingly useful to have in your beauty kit. It’s not just for special occasions. Worn alone or with a full glam, a swipe of metallic always looks fresh and new. You don’t have to have makeup artist-level skills, either. We promise. These smudge-proof liners go on easily and blend out beautifully if you so choose.

Switch up your usual black eyeliner (as much as we love it!) and try your same thin line or bold wing with silver instead. It’ll be sure to make an impact. Silver also looks incredible next to other colors for a sort of duo-hue look. Against black, it screams party-ready and next to blues and greens, it’s pretty for any time of day. There’s really no way to mess it up.

Choose Wunder2’s waterproof pencil liner for an ultra-rich, pigmented metallic shade that goes on like a cream and dries down. Or go for Revlon’s liquid eyeliner if you’re a fan of precise, sharp lines. Finally, we love Maybelline New York’s gel pencil for its long-wearing (up to 36 hours!) properties.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Wunder2 Super-Stay Liner

In Metallic Silver, this smudge-proof and water-proof eyeliner looks rich and pigmented. The easy-glide texture blends easily. Plus, it’s cruelty-free and Leaping Bunny certified.

2. Revlon ColorStay Skinny Liquid Eyeliner

Switch out your beloved black liquid liner for the metallic version in Platinum Stroke. Create a twist on the classic winged liner. Or play around with placement, such as along the crease.

3. Maybelline New York Tattoostudio

Line your lash line with this waterproof eyeliner in Sparkling Silver to brighten up your eyes. The unique gel formula lasts up to 36 hours. Don’t worry—it still comes off easily with makeup remover.