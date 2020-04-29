Why You Might Want to Make The Switch to Silicone-Free Foundation

Silicone—a derivative of Silicia—is one of the most common additives in foundation, makeup primers, concealers, and blurring products because it helps to absorb excess oil, smooth out imperfections, fill in fine lines and enlarged pores and disguise texture, just to name a few key benefits. It basically functions as a silky-soft barrier that sits on the surface of the skin creating a super even canvas that allows your foundation and other complexion products to glide on like a dream, avoid creasing and seeping into divets in the skin and extend the wear time by a few hours or so. It sounds like a cosmetic dream come true, right? Well, not exactly.

While silicones can make the skin look absolutely flawless and help our base makeup function, apply and wear better, the ingredient does come with its fair share of notable downsides. For some people, silicone can be a pore-clogging ingredient, leading to blackheads and increased texture. Additionally, because they do a great job of keeping oil at bay, they can, therefore, be ultra-drying for those with normal and dry skin types—but I’m afraid the list goes on. Silicone creates a silk-like film on the skin—which is why it’s so smoothing—but overtime without thorough cleansing, this film can build up, which can result in dirt and other impurities sticking and becoming trapped (and we all know this means: breakouts, texture and dull tone). So, are you ready to try a silicone-free foundation yet? If so, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite clean formulas to test out for yourself.

1. BaeBlu Organic Aloe-Based LUX Liquid Foundation

This aloe-vera based silicone-free foundation glides over the skin, blending and building seamlessly without clogging your pores or irritating. Available in sixteen inclusive shades, this vegan-friendly formula is also made in the USA and is bottled in eco-friendly packaging to boot. This non-greasy liquid foundation leaves the skin looking life-like and slightly luminous without looking overly oily or shiny.

2. BareMinerals bareSkin Liquid Foundation and Pure Brightening Serum

This skincare-foundation hybrid not only smooths and evens out imperfections for a flawless-looking canvas, but it also functions as a brightening serum, correcting dullness and texture with continued use of the product. This life-like formula allows you to build your coverage level for a customized result and doesn’t cake, pill of transfer all day long. Another skin-perfecting perk? It also contains SPF to protect your skin from free radical damage.

3. Burt’s Bees Goodness Glows Liquid Makeup

As the name suggests, this beautiful, silicone-free liquid foundation glides over the skin evenly and gives you a flawless, radiant complexion that doesn’t feel greasy or look over-the-top dewy. The formula is also super buildable, allowing you to choose from a sheer layer to medium coverage with a few layers of product. Not only is it free of silicone, but it also doesn’t contain synthetic fragrance, SLS, petroleum, or talc.