Get Glowing Skin With Silicone Cleansing Brushes

Cleansing and exfoliating are usually considered to be two separate steps in your skin care routine, but not with these scrubbers. Silicone cleansing brushes clean and exfoliate your skin at the same time. Usually made out of food-grade silicone, these non-irritating brushes easily fit in the palm of your hand. You pull them out when it’s time to wash your face. You wet the brush, add some cleanser and start massaging the brush in circles on your skin. With tiny little flexible spikes at the end, the silicone brush works grime, oil, and leftover makeup out of your pores gently. It’ll remove dead skin, giving you brighter and smoother skin. The brushes even give a nice little massage, which stimulates blood flow and can combat wrinkles.

We found the best silicone cleansing brushes for you. Two of our picks are manual—aka your hand is the tool that moves it—and one is electric. Every single one of our picks are bright and colorful. You won’t accidentally leave this scrubber anywhere.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Super Soft Silicone Face Cleanser and Massager Brush

Made out of natural and food-grade silicone, this face scrubber can be used on any type of skin. Equipped with thick but flexible bristles, this brush helps give you that deep exfoliation and cleansing, which unclogs your pores and removes blackheads. The massager is small, and you attach it to your hand via your index and middle fingers. It gives you more control when you cleanse. You get four with this set.

2. Silicone Face Scrubbers

This scrubber has an easy-to-grip handle, so you don’t have to worry about losing your grip on this brush. On this scrubber, there are two different types of bristles that get deep into your pores and remove dirt, oil and other impurities. Despite the rigorous clean, the bristles themselves are soft. You can order a two or four pack in a variety of bright colors.

3. Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush Massager

If you want some extra help when it comes to cleansing, check out this electric pick. It has micro-firming vibrations with 2000 touch points, giving a gentle but deep cleanse in just one minute. The tip of the brush is designed to clear out your T-zone. There are a total of 15 speed settings, and the brush is rechargeable. It comes in pink or aqua blue.