Ridiculously Cute Shower Caps For Non-Shampoo Days

Many hairstylists and colorists agree that washing your hair every single day isn’t best (unless you have super oily hair or fine hair), but that doesn’t necessarily mean you want to limit your showers to just a couple of times a week. Sure, you toss your hair up in a messy top knot, but this method isn’t exactly foolproof if you’re looking to prevent your day-two locks from getting wet. The best solution? A cute shower cap will keep your mane (and yesterday’s blowout) nice and covered.

While shower caps were popular in the ’50s and ’60s—I mean, they were kind of a look back then—the plastic, disposable styles you’ll find in hotel bathroom have become the gold standard. Fortunately, nowadays, there are plenty of super cute shower caps to rock and keep your locks shielded from water. These reinvented, modern-day hair protectors not only keep your hair nice and dry, but they also block humidity from de-volumizing your ‘do. Best of all, they dry super quickly post-shower and are machine-washable.

But that’s not all they have to offer—you can also use them while you sleep to prevent frizz and kinks or wear one while you let your hair mask sit and work its magic without the conditioner getting all over your clothes and furniture. Seriously, while they may seem like a second thought when it comes to hair care, they’re actually a pretty worthy investment.

1. ESARORA 4 PACK Bath Cap

With four different stylish patterns to choose from, ESARORA’s premium shower caps will make you excited to shower. They feature a waterproof, double-layer design to shield your strands from moisture, splashes, and humidity to protect your hairstyle when you’re not shampooing, along with secure elastic bands to help it stay put.

2. Betty Dain Socialite Collection Shower Cap

Leopard and animal prints motifs never really go out of style, and this chic moisture-proof shower cap is living proof that the pattern makes any items stylish. It’s also lined with terry cloth on the inside, which effectively shields your strands from steam to prevent frizz.

3. Kitsch Luxury Shower Cap

This 100 percent nylon shower cap features a chic print and decorative bow so you can shower in style. It also features a waterproof design and flexible elastic to accommodate all head sizes and stay firmly in place while you’re in the bath or shower.