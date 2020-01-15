Here’s How to Find The Right Shoes For Spin Class

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re a bona fide SoulCycle junkie or just a general spinning fan, you’re probably already aware that spin classes are one of the types of workouts you can drag yourself out of bed for when it comes to burning calories, building lean muscle, toning your behind like no other and improving your overall endurance (…it’s not for cardio beginners.)However, if you’re not equipped with the proper gear when you spin, you could be extra prone to injury. Finding the best shoes for spin class is crucial when it comes to not only injury prevention but also ensuring that you’re making the most of your workout.

If you’re wearing your regular training or running shoes to spin, you’re undoubtedly putting extra pressure and resistance on your foot and ankle — and not your glutes or thighs. Essentially, your feet are working for you, and you may not be reaping all of the toning benefits of indoor cycling. On the other hand, spinning shoes allow you to transfer energy from your lower body to the bike because they block the energy from being absorbed by the cushioning in the shoe. What this means is that your actual muscles are doing the work (and getting toned in the process) and that you’ll see better results.

More importantly, your average fitness footwear is likely to lead you to slip off the pedals thanks to a lack of traction and the absence of cleats. This can lead to excess muscle soreness and possibly, a sprained ankle (yikes.) Spinning shoes are generally designed with a rigid sole and rubber accents to keep your feet securely in place as you pedal to prevent slippage. Cleats are usually sold separately from spinning shoes because different fitness studios use one of two pedaling systems: Delta and SPD. It’s best to ask your cycling studio which system they use before investing in your cleats. With that being said, here are some of our favorite shoes to help you spin for the win.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Tommaso Pista Cycling Shoe

These cleat are designed with dual cleat compatibility, giving you more flexibility to competing styles. The velcro straps also allow you to get the perfect fit and help keep your feet secure and in place while you pedal away.

2. Tiem Slipstream Indoor Cycling Shoe

These super sleek spin sneakers are the cutest pair I’ve stumbled upon thus far, and their stylish design doesn’t sacrifice performance or quality. They’re also available in a number of different colorways. These shoes are only compatible with SPD cleats.

3. Zol Predator Mountain Indoor Cycling Shoes

These sweat-wicking spinning shoes are designed to remain rigid and keep your foot secure, all without compromising comfort. They also feature carbon fiber heel cups, which help promote better foot stability.