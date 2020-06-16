Serum-Infused Sheet Masks to Give Your Skin an Instant Instagram-Ready Glow

Scroll To See More Images

Thanks to the massive proliferation in Korean beauty products over the past few years, facial masks have become all the rage. Sheet masks are arguably the most popular (and we’ll admit it, fun to apply and share on social) thanks to their serum-drenched fabric, which allows the product to penetrate deep into your pores for maximum and immediate results. There is definitely no shortage of sheer masks available to cater to a wide range of specific skincare concerns, whether you’re looking to give dull and dry skin a surge of moisture, or are trying to instantly soften the appearance of fine lines, crow’s feet, or enlarged pores.

Alternatively dubbed “the lazy girl’s facial,” pre-moistened sheet masks are far more than just a gimmick or short-lived beauty trend. Indeed, the “trend” has endured its appeal for several years at this point, and it’s certainly not showing any signs of slowing down. Besides, who doesn’t love a skincare product that provides instant gratification? These glow-boosting and problem-targeting masks often improve the look skin in just fifteen to twenty minutes, making them a great pre-makeup treatment that won’t take hours (or months) to yield visible results. Ahead, we’ve lined up a few of our favorite sheet masks that actually work.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. TONYMOLY I'm Real Olive Radiance Mask Sheet

This glow-boosting sheet masks combats dullness and erases the look of fatigue in just under twenty minutes. This mask features a three-layer pulp mask to help ensure the utmost essence absorption.

2. Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mask

This milk-serum infused sheet mask nourishes dry skin and targets redness and irritation in just minutes. Infused with green tea, rice, and algae, this treatment gives your skin an instant boost of hydration for all-day moisture retention.

3. Dr.Jart Deep Hydration Sheet Dermask

Need a double dose of moisture to quench your skin’s thirst in a pinch? This soothing sheet mask is just like a tall glass of water for your skin. Simply leave on for fifteen minutes or so and remove the mask to reveal instantly revived skin.