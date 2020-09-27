Rejuvenating Sheet Mask Sets for Your Self-Care Days

Is it really a weekend if you don’t put on one face mask? We don’t think so. Whether you’re into Self-Care Sundays or not, you have to admit that weekends were tailor-made for face masks. You can slap a sheet mask on your face and catch up on your latest TV obsession while the face mask does the hard work of fixing and healing your face. It’s so important to give your skin some TLC on weekends. You should always have a reliable set of masks on hand.

That’s why we rounded up the best sheet mask sets for you. With these packs, you get a minimum of 12 or a maximum of 24 unique masks. Whether you have dull skin or are trying your hardest to get rid of some dark spots, these masks can help. Sweet-smelling and designed to make very little mess in your home, the infused masks often contain some of nature’s best ingredients, like aloe, avocado, charcoal and tea tree. You probably know that these heavy-hitters are designed to help revitalize your skin, so you’re ready to go into Monday feeling relaxed and refreshed.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. DERMAL 24 Combo Pack

If your skin has been feeling dull and a little droopy, you should check out this collagen mask sheet set. You get a whopping 24 masks in this set, which all contain collagen and Vitamin E. Each mask is soaked in the essence, and you just need to put it straight onto your clean skin. Your skin will get a much-needed boost and includes plenty of fun ingredients like olive, pomegranate, charcoal and pearl.

2. Sheet mask by Glam Up

No creature was harmed in the making of these natural sheet masks. Using extracts found in the wild, like sake, avocado and aloe, this Korean mask sheet set aims to give you glowing, healthy skin. These hypoallergenic masks were made with sensitive skin in mind. You get a total of 12 different face masks, which will help revitalize your skin and give you a weekly self-care moment.

3. Celavi Collagen Facial Face Mask

If you have a couple of skin issues going on, like dark spots and dry skin that’s lacking elasticity, for example, this sheet mask set can help you out. Boasting to be authentic Korean masks, the masks come in a set of 12. Each mask tackles a different skin concern. One pick, a tea tree mask, calms irritated skin, while another, a charcoal mask, purifies your skin.