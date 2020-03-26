These Shaving Creams Will Leave Your Skin Feeling Smooth & Bump-Free

If you shave your legs (or any other body part, for that matter), aside from choosing a quality razor, finding the right shaving cream or gel is the next most important factor to keep in mind—especially for those with sensitive skin and eczema. While shaving cream may not be the most glamorous or exciting beauty product to invest in, finding a good one will truly make all of the difference. A solid shaving can be a major make-or-break factor when it comes to preventing bumps, razor burns, general irritation and of course, promoting long-lasting smoothness.

As with most self-care and beauty products on the market, when it comes to shaving cream, one size most certainly does not fit all. There are plenty of formulas with ingredients that target different concerns, whether you’re looking for an option for sensitive skin or one containing all-natural ingredients, and others developed for specific areas of the body (i.e. the bikini area or the delicate skin on our underarms). If you’re someone who does choose to shave, we’ve highlighted a few of our favorite shaving creams that offer something a bit extra than traditional formulas.

1. Skintimate SkinTherapy Shave Gel

Designed for those with dry and sensitive skin, Skintimate’s SkinTherapy Shave Gel delivers lasting hydration and a smooth finish without the risk of irritation or razor bumps. The formula is infused with soothing and moisturizing ingredients to combat irritation, including Aloe Vera, Vitamin E and Olive Butter.

2. eos Ultra Moisturizing Shave Cream

This lavender-infused shaving cream offers 24 hours of hydration post-shave. The soothing formula also allows you to shave whether your skin is wet or dry without risking irritations or unsightly bumps.

3. NOW Solutions, Nutri-Shave

This all-natural shaving cream is designed to remove pore-clogging and skin-disrupting impurities while you shave. It’s also NPA A-rated GMP certified, which means that every formula has been examined and approved for most skin types and quality.