The Best Shampoos to Combat Dry, Brittle Hair

For someone that’s already stuck with dry hair 365 days a year, the winter can be especially annoying. Static, breakage, and just general dullness are way more common when there’s practically negative moisture in the air. But in addition to showering less, swapping your texturizing spray for a finishing cream, and masking on a weekly basis, there’s one way more simple thing you can do to combat dry hair: Swap out your shampoo.

“Look for shampoos with nourishing oils like avocado, argan, coconut, jojoba, and olive, which are good for rehydrating,” says Neil Sadick, a dermatologist in New York City who specializes in hair loss. But what isn’t in the shampoo is just as important as what is: “Avoid products that have fragrances or alcohols such as isopropyl alcohol, propanol as they will strip hair from their natural oils leaving it dry and brittle.”

And it’s tough—though not impossible— to find drugstore shampoos that are free of fragrances and alcohol, but stores like Credo Beauty, Need Supply, and CAP Beauty are bursting with options. See our favorite shampoos for dry hair, no matter your budget, ahead.