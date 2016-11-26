StyleCaster
The Best Shampoos to Combat Dry, Brittle Hair

The Best Shampoos to Combat Dry, Brittle Hair

For someone that’s already stuck with dry hair 365 days a year, the winter can be especially annoying. Static, breakage, and just general dullness are way more common when there’s practically negative moisture in the air. But in addition to showering less, swapping your texturizing spray for a finishing cream, and masking on a weekly basis, there’s one way more simple thing you can do to combat dry hair: Swap out your shampoo.

“Look for shampoos with nourishing oils like avocado, argan, coconut, jojoba, and olive, which are good for rehydrating,” says Neil Sadick, a dermatologist in New York City who specializes in hair loss. But what isn’t in the shampoo is just as important as what is: “Avoid products that have fragrances or alcohols such as isopropyl alcohol, propanol as they will strip hair from their natural oils leaving it dry and brittle.”

And it’s tough—though not impossible— to find drugstore shampoos that are free of fragrances and alcohol, but stores like Credo Beauty, Need Supply, and CAP Beauty are bursting with options. See our favorite shampoos for dry hair, no matter your budget, ahead.

Grown Alchemist Shampoo, $26; at Need Supply

OGX Moroccan Argan Oil Shampoo, $5.79; at Target

Rahua Shampoo, $34; at CAP Beauty

Josh Rosebrook Nourish Shampoo, $30; at Credo Beauty

L'Oréal Paris Hair Expertise EverSleek Reparative Smoothing Shampoo, $5.99; at Target

L:A Bruket Shampoo, $30; at Need Supply

Earth’s Nectar Mint Leaves & Tea Tree Shampoo, $21.50; at Sephora

Reverie Nude Shampoo, $38; at Credo Beauty

Ouidad Climate Control Defrizzing Shampoo, $18; at DermStore

Garnier Whole Blends Avocado Oil & Shea Butter Shampoo, $3.49; at Bed Bath & Beyond

Phyto Phytojoba Intense Hydrating Brilliance Shampoo, $24; at Sephora

Pureology Hydrate Shampoo, $64; at Ulta

Sans Nourishing Hair Wash, $31; at Credo Beauty

