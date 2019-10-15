The Best Shampoo For Fine & Thinning Hair

Scroll To See More Images

Whether due to genetics, the natural aging process, breakage from a little too much bleach and heat styling, thinning hair is an issue that’s estimated to effect nearly 50% of women at some point. Of course, some of us are just naturally cursed with thin hair, which makes it difficult to add volume and nearly impossible to hold a curl. Fortunately, in addition to taking hair-enhancing oral supplements and vitamins, using scalp-stimulating serums, adopting a weekly deep conditioning mask routine and of course, laying off the hair straighteners, you can also use shampoo for thinning hair to your current routine to help maximize your hair growth results.

Unlike ordinary shampoos, these specially-formulated products are designed to stimulate and cleanse scalp from product build-up, grime and grease while also delivering a slew of growth-boosting antioxidants, vitamins and other all-natural ingredients, like Biotin, Keratin Saw Palmetto and Tea Tree oil. Hair growth starts at the scalp, and when the follicle are clogged, the growth process is inhibited. This is why using a proper shampoo to clarify and cleanse is essential if you’re dealing with thinning hair.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Pura D’or Original Gold Label Anti-Hair Thinning Shampoo

Pura D’Or’s Original Gold Label shampoo also happen to be the gold standard for combating hair thinning and accelerating the re-growth process. I’ve used this shampoo (along with their other products) after a way-too-short haircut, and I definitely saw noticeable results. This shampoo is formulated with a blend of scalp and hair loving ingredients, including Biotin, Nettle Extract, and Black Cummin Seed Extract to help thicken the strands and restore volume.

2. Maple Holistics Biotin Shampoo

This gentle, Biotin-infused shampoo is light enough to use on a daily basis without compromising effectiveness. It contains a slew of hair-boosting vitamins, along with tea tree oil to clarify the scalp from follicle-clogging product build-up and argan oil to help combat damage. This is also a great option for those looking to repair damage strands due to heat styling or bleach.

3. Pure Biology Revivahair Shampoo

This hair growth and anti-hair loss shampoo contains a potent blend of stimulating ingredients, including Castor Oil, Vitamins B and E, Biotin, and Keratin to help fortify and replenish your hair’s structure with a blend of both protein and hydration.