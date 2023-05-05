25 Best Shampoos for Color-Treated Hair

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re tired of seeing your gorgeous hair color fade away after just a few washes, you’ve come to the right place. Color-treated hair needs special care and attention. That’s where the best shampoos for color-treated hair come in. They are formulated with gentle, color-safe ingredients that help preserve your hair color while still cleansing your scalp and strands.

Not only do these shampoos help extend the life of your color, but they also nourish and protect your hair from damage. They contain ingredients like antioxidants, UV filters, and keratin, which help repair and strengthen your hair strands, leaving them feeling soft and smooth. But with so many shampoos for color-treated hair out there, it can be hard to choose the right one for your hair type and needs. That’s why we’ve done the research for you and rounded up the best ones on the market.

From drugstore to high-end, we’ve got you covered with our top picks that will help you maintain vibrant and healthy-looking hair color. So, say goodbye to dull and faded hair and hello to vibrant and long-lasting color.

Redken Color Extend Shampoo

Redken’s “Color Care Complex” uses cranberry oil to help lock in color and ceramides to strengthen hair.

Love Beauty and Planet Murumuru Butter & Rose Blooming Color Shampoo

Not only does this biodegradable shampoo leave your hair smelling like you frolicked in a rose garden, it also nourishes and protects color-treated hair with coconut oil and murumuru butter.

Joico K-PAK Color Therapy Color-Protecting Shampoo

Ingredients including African Manketti oil, argan oil, rosehip oil and keratin help strengthen hair and provide environmental protection against fading.

#mydentity MyConfidant Shampoo | Color Secure

Colorist Guy Tang needs his clients’ hair to last so he created this color-safe shampoo

with a pH of 5.7, That means it’ll remove the most oil and dirt but minimize color washing out.

Oribe Shampoo for Beautiful Color

This gentle cleanser won’t fade your color thanks to the addition of bioflavonoids, hydrating baobab tree extract and protecting antioxidants.

Biotera Color Care Shampoo

Extend the life of your color with a pre- and postbiotic blend of coconut yogurt and ginseng, as well as nourishing grapeseed extract.

Moroccanoil Color Care Shampoo

This pH-balanced, sulfate-free shampoo contains a “color defense shield” that helps protect hair from color loss and damage.

Aveeno Blackberry Quinoa Protein Blend Sulfate-Free Shampoo

You don’t have to drop a ton of money to protect your color. This affordable find

uses blackberry and quinoa protein to help preserve color and protect your hair against heat styling.

Kérastase Chroma Absolu Shampoo

Those with medium-to-thick hair should reach for this sulfate-free shampoo that’ll nourish damaged strands. A blend of lactic acid and Centella asiatica prevents color stripping or fading.

Biolage Color Last Shampoo

The low pH of this gentle shampoo

keeps color from fading. Grab this huge 33.8 fl oz bottle for the best deal.

Nexxus Color Assure Sulfate-Free Shampoo

This sulfate-free shampoo features the brand’s “ProteinFusion blend” with quinoa and elastin protein for strength and protection against environmental favors.

Virtue Hydrating Recovery Shampoo

Virtue’s Alpha Keratin 60ku protein repairs damaged hair, while hydrolyzed quinoa enhances color and adds shine.

Pureology Pure Volume Shampoo

Not all color-created hair is dry and damaged. If your strands are a bit more limp and need a boost of volume, choose this

lightweight option.

Matrix Total Results Color Obsessed Shampoo

This gentle clarifying shampoo boosts volume while also protecting color with antioxidants.

John Frieda Brilliant Brunette Color Vibrancy Multi-Tone Shampoo

This affordable shampoo neutralizes brassiness in brown hair and hydrates with crushed pearls and sweet almond oil. There’s a version for red hair, too.

Paul Mitchell Color Protect Shampoo

Sunflower extract in this shampoo helps provide UV protection so your color won’t fade in the sun.

L’Oréal Paris EverPure Sulfate Free Glossing Shampoo

A longtime favorite is this pH-balanced shampoo

with a UV filter to protect hair from sun damage.

Amika Vault Color-Lock Shampoo

This color-preserving shampoo

is filled with UV filters and antioxidants for the ultimate shade protection.

Aveda Color Control Shampoo

This sulfate-free shampoo uses plants to reduce color fade, while apricot oil nourishes and helps keep your hair soft.

Pantene Radiant Color Shine Shampoo

A color-safe shampoo

that nourishes hair while protecting it from damage — for under $7? Yes, please.

Kenra Professional Color Maintenance Shampoo

This pH-balancing shampoo promises to lock in up to 67% of color fading between services. That’s no joke.

Garnier Whole Blends Sulfate Free Remedy Color Protecting Shampoo and Conditioner Set

Garnier’s sulfate-free, color-safe shampoo

contains red rose extract and a vinegar blend to help preserve color. It comes in this value set with conditioner and micellar water.

Sexy Hair Healthy Sexy Hair Color Lock Shampoo

Rose and almond oil come together to hydrate hair and increase shine. Sexy Hair also promises color protection for up to 75 washes.

Fekkai Technician Color Shampoo

Fekkai’s “KeraGuard” is an antioxidant that prevents

your color from fading and protects strands against heat and UV damage.

Dove Nutritive Solutions Shampoo Color Care

Another affordable best-seller is Dove’s color-safe shampoo

made with a lower sulfate formula that gently cleanses.