These Bulletproof Setting Sprays Were Made For Oily Skin

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re like me and have to battle with oily skin regardless of the climate or amount setting powder you’ve topped off your foundation with, you know that finishing off your look by spritzing on a wear-time-extending setting spray a non-negotiable step if you’re looking to keep the grease and shine at bay. While having a mattifying powder on hand for mid-day touchups is another must for any oily girl’s makeup routine, a setting spray will lock your look in place without having to rely on layers upon layers of product that will inevitably, end up looking cakey— whether you’re going to a special event where you’ll need some added defense against the shine, or just another day at the office.

It’s important to note though, that not all finishing products in this realm re created equally. In fact, most of these sprays are designed to address specific skincare concerns. For instance, if you’re merely looking to give your makeup a natural, dewy using a regular product will do. If you’re trying to keep oil under control throughout the day however, you’ll need to find the product to suit your skin type. Generally speaking, you’ll want to opt for a long-wearing or mattifying options, and should avoid investing in sprays that marked with “luminizing,” “hydrating,” or “glowy.” Since you’re naturally blessed with an incessant “glow,” opting for matte version won’t leave your skin looking parched like they may for those with dry skin types— but it will keep your base in place and oil at bay.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. NYX

This affordable setting spray keeps your oil under control and makeup sealed in and fresh-looking for up to 12 hours.

2. Rimmel Stay Matte Fix & Go Setting Spray

Not only does matte setting spray lock in your foundation and keep the oil under control, but it also doubles as a primer. Spritz on clean skin before you apply and you’ll get more shine defense.

3. Milani Make it Last Setting Spray

This oil-controlling spray is a triple threat that offers extra protection against shine and grease. Use it to prime the skin before makeup, correct imperfections an set the look for all-day wear.