These Luminous Setting Sprays Are The Key Ingredient to Achieving a Dewy Glow

We don’t mean to make sweeping generalizations about beauty connoisseurs, but generally speaking, you either fall into one of two distinct categories: those who love a velvety matte finish or those who prefer a dewy glow. Using a makeup setting spray is one of the best ways to get the skin finish you’re looking for without adding chalky finishing powders or piling on illuminating cream highlighters to achieve the effect. A sprtiz or two of setting spray can magically blend layers of product together for a seamless look, and can double a glow-boosting handbag essential to keep on hand for both post-makeup application and for restoring radiance throughout the day when you’re at the office or out and about. In fact, half of the editors at our office keep a finishing spray in their desk’s “beauty drawer” to revive dull, tired and dehydrated skin.

While many dew-faking products can feel greasy or look disco-y thanks to a generous helping of wildly unflattering glitter pigments, a glow-boosting finishing spray gives you a natural, post-run glow that mimics the look of a touch of sweat, without looking greasy or moving your makeup around like mudslide. While dew-inducing setting sprays don’t tend to offer the same makeup-extending magical powers as their matte counterparts can, there’s something to be said about glowy skin and the natural, flattering fading of makeup throughout the day. It’s a look and we think it’s beautiful. So, if you happen to favor a semi-shiny finish, these setting sprays are the answer to your quest for achieving that coveted, Instagram-worthy sheen.

NYX Dewy Skin Setting Spray

This drugstore favorite is a beloved classic thanks to its uncanny ability to give the skin a fresh glow with a touch dew while also locking your makeup look in place. Some luminous sprays can be overly hydrating or shimmery, causing your makeup run or smudge, but NYX’s extends the wear time of your foundation, powder, and even eye makeup without mattifying the shine. The lightweight mist feels moisturizing and comfortable, but works with any skin type — it’s even oily girl-approved. The one word of caution to consider is to make sure your mascara is completely dry before you spritz to avoid the dreaded raccoon eye effect.

Bella Jade Botanicals Makeup Setting Spray

Bella Jade Botanical’s Makeup Setting Spray is not only a solid post-make-application finishing product, but it’s also an excellent addition to your handbag’s on-the-go beauty collection for mid-day touch-up’s. The ultra-fine mist instantly revives tired skin and gives your makeup instant, glow-boosting refresh. It’s also infused with an assortment of radiance-enhancing ingredients including green tea and MSM to perk up dullness and give even the chalkiest of makeup a seamless effect.

Mario Badescu Skincare Rosewater Facial Spray

There’s a reason that this multi-use facial spray has become a cult-favorite. Not only is the refreshing spray an amazing post-makeup finishing spray, but it’s also a great skin care prep product to gently tone and give your skin a boost of radiance prior to makeup application. It contains rosewater and aloe to hydrate the skin without adding shimmery particles or leaving the skin feeling greasy. The only downside to this K-beauty icon is that it won’t extend your makeup’s wear time.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.