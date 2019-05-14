These Setting Sprays Actually Extend The Life of Your Makeup

Summer is just around the corner, and while we couldn’t be more excited, warmer weather and amplified humidity means sweatier skin and melted makeup that just won’t stay put. Of course, even in the colder seasons (and especially if you have oily skin) taking the measures to ensure a touch-up-free makeup day can become rather involved, especially if you find that setting powder makes you look dry and cakey.

There are a plethora of different types of makeup setting sprays on the market these days, all promising to do different things for your skin and makeup. If your goal is to hide the fact that you went a little too hard on the setting powder or give the layers of makeup a seamlessly blended, skin-like look, just about any setting spray will do the trick. However, if you’re looking for matte finish, dewy glow, or locked-in-place long-lasting option, you’ll have to be more selective.

While makeup-sealing sprays promise to extend the life of your makeup –some even swear they’re waterproof — we’ve learned that some of these products don’t always quite live up to their lofty promises. However, we’ve rounded up a few affordable finishing sprays that actually do keep oil at bay and help your makeup stay in place significantly longer — even in the sweltering heat or on long nights out.

Skindinavia The Makeup Setting Spray

Before setting sprays became so widely available, this O.G. spray was one of the most affordable and effective options you could find. It has an excellent spray nozzle with super fine mist that won’t drench your face, so you won’t risk looking like you’ve escaped a water balloon fight. However, it will extend your makeup up to 12 hours of additional wear time. It has a semi-matte finish to help prevent humidity from destroying your full coverage foundation, while also keeping natural oils at bay throughout the day.

Model in a Bottle Makeup Setting Spray

While we’re fairly certain this finishing spray won’t turn you into model, we can safely say that it will help extend your makeup’s wear time significantly. While it dries down to a matte finish, it won’t cause your skin too feel overly dry or tight thanks to the addition of aloe vera extract and more importantly, it won’t interfere with the effectiveness of your SPF. The only downside is that some reviewers complain that it can start feel sticky throughout the day.

ArtNaturals Makeup Setting Spray

This organic spray extends makeup wear time and keeps skin matte without irritating even the most sensitive skin or causing a tight feeling. It’s effective at preventing all different types of makeup mishaps, including combating caking, smudging, cracking and settling into fine lines. It’s also infused with a slew of skin care ingredients, including aloe vera, zinc, copper and magnesium extracts to shield skin from the sun’s damaging UV rays and to prevent photoaging. This multi-tasker has also been called a dupe for the iconic All Nighter Setting Spray by Urban Decay.

