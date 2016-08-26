The Best Setting Powders for Oily, Sweaty Summer Skin

Setting powders are one of those things that you’ve probably heard about a billion times, mainly from beauty editors or the Macy’s employees trying to sell you products, but if you’re not currently using one every morning of this hot-as-hell summer and you have oil-prone skin, then you’re seriously missing out (and you can trust us; we don’t work on commission).

Unlike finishing powders, which are the heavier, full-coverage, high-definition stuff that work best for red carpets and photo shoots, setting powders simply “set” your makeup in place so it won’t slide down your face in a puddle of grease by noon. And with the right formulas—ahem, everything we chose ahead—your skin will look only softly matte, not dry and cakey.

Just grab a flat powder brush (I love Make Up for Ever’s 156 Large Flat Blush Brush), dip it into the powder, tap off the excess, and then press—don’t drag, don’t brush, don’t swirl—the brush across your forehead, down your nose, and over your chin to mattify your T-zone. Easy, right? Without being too dramatic, your life/face is about to change.