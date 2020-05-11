Hydrating Setting Powders For Dry Skin

Setting powders can be a make-or-break product when it comes to setting your foundation, concealer, and other complexion products in place, as well as giving you a soft-focused, blurred canvas on par with your favorite photo filter. Unfortunately, if you have dry skin, powder formulas of any kind can be tricky if you’re looking to avoid products that won’t emphasize texture, dry patches, or settle into fine lines, texture, and flakey regions on your face.

In fact, many people who suffer from relentless dry skin often forgo the powder step altogether, out of fear of the aforementioned mishaps and the seemingly impossible task of finding a formula that locks your foundation in place without causing cracking or leaving your skin feeling dry and tight. If you’ve almost given up on finding a decent powder that will leave your skin looking luminous and feeling soft, don’t throw in the cards just yet. Indeed, there are plenty of setting powders that will leave your skin looking velvety-soft without feeling overly matte. Scroll through below to check out our favorite satiny-smooth powders that give your skin a seamless finish without over-drying.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Maybelline Fit Me Loose Finishing Powder

This loose finishing powder offers a sheer wash of color for a bit of added coverage to your base, and the mineral-based formula smooths, evens, and sets without overdrying or leaving the skin overly-matte.

2. Physicians Formula CoverToxTen Wrinkle Therapy Face Powder

Not only is this compact powder infused with anti-aging ingredients to diffuse fine lines and texture, but the non-drying, finely-milled powder is also fragrance-free and hypoallergenic, making it a great formula for both dry and sensitive skin types.

3. L'Oreal Paris Hydra Perfecte Perfecting Loose Face Powder

This hydrating loose powder is infused with moisturizing ingredients to reduce over-drying, while also smoothing the appearance of fine lines and texture. This satin-like powder leaves the skin with a semi-matte (not flat) finish.