StyleCaster
Share

8 New Sephora Products You Need to Try Right Now

What's hot
StyleCaster

8 New Sephora Products You Need to Try Right Now

by
8 New Sephora Products You Need to Try Right Now
8 Start slideshow
Photo: ImaxTree

OK—it’s no secret that Sephora is basically like the mecca of all excellent beauty products, and each month, the beauty-product obsessed (*raises hand*) are blessed with heaps of new products. From brand-spanking-new shades of cult-favorite lipsticks, to small-batch, indie debuts, the new arrivals section of Sephora is so jam-packed with goodness that we can hardly resist the impulse to add every single product to our cart.

MORE: I Tried a $3,300 Set of Gold Face Masks, and This is What Happened

But to save you from draining your savings account in one click, we’ve gone ahead and narrowed down all of March’s new launches to eight mind-blowingly cool products that are all under $20, including a super-hydrating Farmacy gel mask, two Bite Beauty lipsticks, and a Verb volumizing hair spray. Yes, these March arrivals are kick-ass. So go ahead and make your wildest beauty dreams come true, and then check back next month to get your April fill.

sephora march 20174 8 New Sephora Products You Need to Try Right Now

Photo: ImaxTree

MORE: 10 Things No One Ever Tells You About Mascara

0 Thoughts?
1 of 8
Bite Beauty The Perfect Pair Amuse Bouche Lipstick Set
Bite Beauty The Perfect Pair Amuse Bouche Lipstick Set

Bite Beauty The Perfect Pair Amuse Bouche Lipstick Set, $15; at Sephora 

Photo: Bite Beauty
Farmacy Hydrating Coconut Gel Mask
Farmacy Hydrating Coconut Gel Mask

Farmacy Hydrating Coconut Gel Mask, $9; at Sephora

Photo: Farmacy
Sephora Collection Lip Balm & Scrub
Sephora Collection Lip Balm & Scrub

Sephora Collection Lip Balm & Scrub, $6; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
Verb Strong Hairspray
Verb Strong Hairspray

Verb Strong Hairspray, $14; at Sephora

Photo: Verb
Too Faced Sweet Peach Creamy Peach Oil Lip Gloss
Too Faced Sweet Peach Creamy Peach Oil Lip Gloss

Too Faced Sweet Peach Creamy Peach Oil Lip Gloss, $19; at Sephora

Photo: Too Faced
Milk Makeup Tattoo Stamp
Milk Makeup Tattoo Stamp

Milk Makeup Tattoo Stamp, $12; at Sephora

Photo: Milk Makeup
Klorane Ultra-Nourshing Shampoo Cream with Abyssinia Oil
Klorane Ultra-Nourshing Shampoo Cream with Abyssinia Oil

Klorane Ultra-Nourshing Shampoo Cream with Abyssinia Oil, $20; at Sephora

Photo: Klorane
Make Up For Ever Artist Liquid Matte Lipstick
Make Up For Ever Artist Liquid Matte Lipstick

Make Up For Ever Artist Liquid Matte Lipstick, $20; at Sephora

Photo: Make Up For Ever

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The 7 Accessories Everyone Will Be Wearing This Spring, According to Zara

The 7 Accessories Everyone Will Be Wearing This Spring, According to Zara
  • Bite Beauty The Perfect Pair Amuse Bouche Lipstick Set
  • Farmacy Hydrating Coconut Gel Mask
  • Sephora Collection Lip Balm & Scrub
  • Verb Strong Hairspray
  • Too Faced Sweet Peach Creamy Peach Oil Lip Gloss
  • Milk Makeup Tattoo Stamp
  • Klorane Ultra-Nourshing Shampoo Cream with Abyssinia Oil
  • Make Up For Ever Artist Liquid Matte Lipstick
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share