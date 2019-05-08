All of the Prime-Eligible Lipsticks You’d Be Crazy to Pass Up on Amazon

Scroll To See More Images

There’s just over a month left until summer so stocking up on my favorite warm-weather beauty finds is in full motion, bold lips included. And since real life doesn’t always permit hitting my local drugstore, Amazon is my go-to for getting what I need in record time. Seriously, what isn’t there to love about free 2-day shipping? So it should come as no surprise that I went out of my way to find out what’s most popular on the site. I mean, if Amazon shoppers are consistently snagging the same lippies, that means these formulas and shades must be good…really good.

From liquid to matte to satin, Amazon shoppers know what’s good when snagging their fave lip colors. So we rounded up the top 14 shades and formulas that are also Prime-eligible. You’ll thank us when you’re sporting a poppy pout by the weekend.

Maybelline Makeup SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick in Lover Liquid

This dusty rose hue saturates lips with color and locks in for up to 16 hours

$6.99 $6.64 at Amazon

Maybelline New York Color Sensational Made for All Lipstick in Mauve For Me

A satin finish mauve that looks great on all skin tones? Yes, please.

$5.48 $5.21 at Amazon

Revlon ColorStay Overtime Lipcolor in Bare Maximum

This two-sided lippie features barely-there color and a glossy top coat for mega-shine.

$5.97 $5.67 at Amazon

L’Oreal Paris Colour Riche Lipcolour in Fairest Nude

Every girl needs a basic nude.

$5.97 $5.67 at Amazon

Maybelline New York Color Sensational Red Lipstick in On Fire Red

If you’re looking for a true red lippie, this is it.

$5.21 $4.95 at Amazon

COVERGIRL Outlast All-Day Moisturizing Lip Color in Clear Top Coat

Customizing lip color is easier than you think. Keep this high-sheen top coat on hand to add a pop of shine to your favorite hues.

$3.99 $3.79 at Amazon

wet n’ wild Silk Finish Lip Stick in Blind Date

For just over a dollar and free shipping, there’s no reason not to try this blackberry hue.

$1.09 $1.04 at Amazon

Maybelline Color Sensational Creamy Matte Lipstick in Touch of Spice

Users love the hint of color this lippie gives your pout without going overboard.

$7.49 $5.31 at Amazon

Maybelline New York Color Sensational Made for All Lipstick in Red for Me

What’s not to love about this bright red with a matte finish?

$5.48 $5.21 at Amazon

Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink City Edition Liquid Lipstick in Artist

This bold color stays put way past lunchtime.

$7.94 $7.54 at Amazon

Maybelline New York Superstay 24, 2-step Lipcolor in Timeless Rose

This Barbie-inspired pink lip color has the pigment of a lipstick, but the shine of a gloss making it perfect for days when you can’t make up your mind.

$6.69 $6.36 at Amazon

COVERGIRL Outlast All-Day Moisturizing Lip Color in Wine to Five

This nude hue comes with a food-proof, kiss-proof, drink-proff top coat so no smudges here.

$7.69 $7.31 at Amazon

Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Un-nude Liquid Lipstick in Amazonian

We love the modern twist this burnt orange color has on a classic nude lip.

$7.94 $7.54 at Amazon

Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick in Amalfi

Beauty pros swear by this stay all-day formula and super poppy hues.

$22 at Amazon