The Best Self Tanner Removers to Erase a Sunless “Glow” Gone Wrong

Aside from the obvious bronze-boosting effect, self-tanning is also great because it can also conceal bruises and body blemishes—it’s basically a body makeup that doesn’t wash off after a day. Unfortunately, DIY sunless tanning products are definitely not fool-proof to master—in fact, fake tanning is one of the riskiest things to attempt when it comes to beauty—even if you’re getting one applied by a professional. Fortunately, if you find yourself in a bad situation after a self-tanning experience, there are actually products formulated to remove the product and we’re pretty grateful for their existence.

Sure, you can always use a gritty body scrub to remove self-tanner fails on your face, but they’re often not enough to slough away the orange streaks. Besides, using these textured beads are generally fine for the body, but they can be overly aggressive on the delicate skin on your face, so it’s best to opt for non-abrasive alternatives. Body scrubs not only function as a remedy for self-tanner removal, but they also offer a slew of other skin-enhancing benefits too.

So, before you go scour the web to find a wacky DIY solution (I’ve seen toxic nail polish remover listed as a hack—yikes) give one of these gentle yet effective removers a try first.

1. Bondi Sands Tan Eraser

This non-abrasive self-tanner eraser gentle lifts streaks, patches of color without being overly aggressive on the skin. It’s infused with moisturizing and irritation-reducing aloe vera to help get rid of self-tanner in just five minutes without over-exfoliating your skin.

2. St. Tropez Prep & Maintain Tan Remover Mousse

This easy-to-apply mousse tanning remover is not only great for getting rid of self-tan mishaps, but it’s also good for reducing leftover residue and buildup from an old tan when you’re ready to apply a fresh layer.

3. Bronze Tan Self Tan Remover

Lightly scented with a fresh coconut aroma, this self-tanner remover gets rid of stubborn self-tanning products without causing irritation to the skin. You can use the foam formula to correct mistakes or full remove them altogether.