Self-Tanner-Infused Towelettes That Make a Achieving a Faux Glow Ridiculously Easy

Self-tanning technology has made major progress in the past couple of years, making it so much easier to skip pricey in-salon spray jobs (and of course, avoiding super damaging UV suntans) and a decent-looking sun-free glow on your own. But while the progress is certainly deserving of well-rounded applause (and maybe even a standing innovation if you’re really feeling into it), DIY self-tanning isn’t always beginner-friendly. Fortunately, there are several self-tan hacks and plenty of game-changing sunless bronzing products to ensure you end up with an even fake tan without the hassle, mess, or putrid smell. The easiest of these new-found innovations happen to be sunless tanning towelettes, which look and apply just like a disposable makeup-removing wipe, only it sweeps a subtle layer of color onto your skin without streaking or oxidizing.

Whether you’re looking for an overnight wash of color for an event the following evening or are just in the mood to test out a product that will deliver gradual and foolproof results with a couple uses, these tanning towels couldn’t be easier and more hassle-free. While lotions and mouses may be the cold standard of at-home fake tanning, these guys deliver some impressive results without turning your skin—and entire shower and bedsheets—completely orange. While gradual tanning products get a bad rap for being either too pigmented (hello, orange palms and ankles) or are too subtle, these effective solutions get it just right. Scroll through below to check out our favorite ridiculously simple self-tanning towels to try for yourself at home.

1. L'Oreal Paris Sublime Bronze Self-Tanning Towelettes

These super-concentrated towelettes deliver overnight results without an orange hue, steaky result, or awful stench. These wipes are suitable for the body or face and won’t transfer product onto furniture or clothing.

2. Dr. Dennsi Gross Alpha Beta Glow Pad Intense Glow

Not only do these exfoliating and self-tanning wipes give you a subtle and customizable bronze, but they also help slough away dead skin cells and lift impurities from the pores to improve overall skin condition.

3. Tan Towel Self Tan Towelette Classic

Suitable for both the face ane the body, these ultra-portable self-tanning wipes are the most foolproof way to achieve a vacation-worthy sustain without risking damage from the sun.