Sea Salt Texture Sprays For Effortless Beach Waves

Beach waves may or may not be supposed to look easy-breezy, but in all actuality, they’re really not that easy to achieve—at least not without the right products by your side. Using a curling iron or hot rollers will leave you with a look that’s a bit too polished and refined, but sleeping with braided damp hair tends to be pretty hit-or-miss. The best way to get that coveted textural bed-head vibe is using a sea salt hair spray with a bit of scrunching motions to get the piece-y, lived-in look without damaging your hair with heat styling tools.

Sea salt texturizing sprays often get a bad rep for being sticky and leaving your look feeling hard and crunchy, but as is always the case, not all formulas are created equal. In fact, there are plenty of hydrating, sea salt sprays that leave your locks feeling touchable, yet defined. You can use these products on dry hair for a subtle effect, or apply to damp hair and use a diffuser on low heat for a more voluminous effect. Check out some of our favorite formulas below to test out for yourself.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Kick Sea Salt Spray

For next-level texture with the stiffness or dryness, this sea salt spray gives your hair a gritty, lived-in look without causing damage or breakage to your ends. This formula works on either dry or damp hair, and the hold lasts all day long.

2. Beauty by Earth Sea Salt Spray

This texture-enhancing and volume-boosting sea salt spray is also infused with hydrating ingredients, including aloe vera, green tea, and algae to prevent over-drying from the salt.

3. Osensia Sea Salt Spray

Infused with both kelp and sea salt, this multi-use hair product transforms dull, frizzy strands into textured, voluminous waves in just minutes. It’s formulated without parabens, sulfates, and silicones to protect color-treated and damaged hair.