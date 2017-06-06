The 10 Best Sea Salt Sprays for So-Pretty Beachy Waves

Unless you live in a perpetual surf cycle on the beaches of Kailua, Oahu, or you’re Blake Lively in “The Shallows” (minus the shark attack and near-death experience), your grasp on easy, pretty beachy waves is probably nonexistent. Because for some reason, piece-y, just-slept-on-the-beach hair is way harder to achieve than you’d think, especially since the whole surfer-girl vibe is all about chill, natural vibes. That’s where sea salt spray comes in.

But forget about the crappy wave sprays you created in junior high by pouring salt and water into a spray bottle and wondering why it turned your hair into a tangled, crunchy mess. Because the new lineup of salt sprays on the market are formulated with a mix of moisturizing and smoothing ingredients, plus a hefty dose of lightweight texturizers, to leave your hair feeling soft and defined, without the crunch. Just spritz these throughout your damp hair and let air dry, or diffuse it on medium heat for a more voluminous finish. Click through to see our ten favorite sea salt sprays, below!