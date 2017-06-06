StyleCaster
The 10 Best Sea Salt Sprays for So-Pretty Beachy Waves

The 10 Best Sea Salt Sprays for So-Pretty Beachy Waves

Photo: Imaxtree/STYLECASTER

Unless you live in a perpetual surf cycle on the beaches of Kailua, Oahu, or you’re Blake Lively in “The Shallows” (minus the shark attack and near-death experience), your grasp on easy, pretty beachy waves is probably nonexistent. Because for some reason, piece-y, just-slept-on-the-beach hair is way harder to achieve than you’d think, especially since the whole surfer-girl vibe is all about chill, natural vibes. That’s where sea salt spray comes in.

But forget about the crappy wave sprays you created in junior high by pouring salt and water into a spray bottle and wondering why it turned your hair into a tangled, crunchy mess. Because the new lineup of salt sprays on the market are formulated with a mix of moisturizing and smoothing ingredients, plus a hefty dose of lightweight texturizers, to leave your hair feeling soft and defined, without the crunch. Just spritz these throughout your damp hair and let air dry, or diffuse it on medium heat for a more voluminous finish. Click through to see our ten favorite sea salt sprays, below!

Indie Hair Sea Salt Spray #Catchawave
Indie Hair Sea Salt Spray #Catchawave

Indie Hair Sea Salt Spray #Catchawave, $18; at Ulta

Photo: Indie Hair
Captain Blankenship Mermaid Sea Salt Hair Spray
Captain Blankenship Mermaid Sea Salt Hair Spray

Captain Blankenship Mermaid Sea Salt Hair Spray, $24; at Sephora

Photo: Captain Blankenship
Göt2b Beach Trippin' Salt Infusion Waving Spray
Göt2b Beach Trippin' Salt Infusion Waving Spray

Göt2b Beach Trippin’ Salt Infusion Waving Spray, $4.54; at Walmart

Photo: Göt2b
KMS Hair Play Sea Salt Spray
KMS Hair Play Sea Salt Spray

KMS Hair Play Sea Salt Spray, $23.50; at Ulta

Photo: KMS
Lush Sea Spray
Lush Sea Spray

Lush Sea Spray, $14.95; at Lush

Photo: Lush
Verb Sea Spray
Verb Sea Spray

Verb Sea Spray, $14; at Sephora

Photo: Verb
Reverie Mare Mediterranean Sea Mist
Reverie Mare Mediterranean Sea Mist

Reverie Mare Mediterranean Sea Mist, $34; at Reverie

Photo: Reverie
SheaMoisture Sea Kelp & Pearl Protein Color Extend Sea Salt Texture Spray
SheaMoisture Sea Kelp & Pearl Protein Color Extend Sea Salt Texture Spray

SheaMoisture Sea Kelp & Pearl Protein Color Extend Sea Salt Texture Spray, $10.99; at SheaMoisture

Photo: Shea Moisture
Julep Sea Salt Texture Spray
Julep Sea Salt Texture Spray

Julep Sea Salt Texture Spray, $22; at Julep

Photo: Julep
Sun Bum Beach Formula Sea Spray
Sun Bum Beach Formula Sea Spray

Sun Bum Beach Formula Sea Spray, $14.99; at Sun Bum

Photo: Sun Bum
