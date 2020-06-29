The Best Everyday Scrunchies to Save Your Second Day Hair

Scrunchies went from being trendy in the late 1980s and early ’90s, to being a faux pas in the early aughts to being a must-have now. We can’t imagine how we ever lived without them. Scrunchies are key to current hairstyles, such as big messy top buns, half-up styles and low ponytails. There’s a scrunchie for every need and situation, too. Don’t believe me? Allow me to explain.

There’s the scrunchie you wear when you’re headed for a night out with your friends. Then, there’s the scrunchie you wear on a date. There’s a different scrunchie you wear to work out and another to wash your face and go to bed. I often find I wear my biggest and softest scrunchies to bed so my hair doesn’t crease and save my cute ones with the prints and the bows to style my hair for the day. But to each their own when it comes to hair accessories.

Shop some of our favorite scrunchie sets below, some of which have more than 40 varieties of colors and textures (such as knits and velvets) with prints and bows. There really is something for everyone.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. ANBALA Bow Scrunchies For Hair

You’re set for life (or, close to it) with this 18-piece scrunchie set. There are floral prints (both big and small!), stripes and solids in varying colors. Each has an adorable bow attached!

2. Goody Hair Ouchless Painfree Women's Hair Scrunchie

A black scrunchie is always a good idea and goes with every outfit you own. These knit ones aren’t boring at all. You get eight in a pack so you’ll always have one when you need it.

3. Chloven 45 Pcs Hair Scrunchies

There are 45 (!) scrunchies in this clutch kit with every color imaginable. They’re all made from this soft velvet material that feels great and won’t tug on your hair. Wear a few for a fun, colorful style.