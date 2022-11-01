The 5 Best Scented Hand Creams At Every Price Point

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re not yet free of winter’s grasp and its drying effects on our skin—and won’t be for a while now. So what better time to try out a new scented hand lotion? We can battle cuticle dryness, try out a new fragrance (or several) and daydream about the warmer weather to come (in six months). We’ve rounded up 10 of our favorite scented hand creams at every price point. Get ready for the most luxurious midday pick-me-up—and you won’t even need to leave your desk to do it.

Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Balm

To be honest, this Aesop hand cream is never far from our desks. It’s the perfect gift to show your gratitude to friends and family. Whether you prefer the fragrant botanicals or the rich hydration, you’ll be impressed with this balm in your arsenal.

L’Occitane Hand Cream

L’Occitane: it’s a classic for a reason. Their hand creams are all enriched with 20 percent shea butter, as well as other natural ingredients like coconut oil, honey, almond, and grape seed. Best of all, there’s a wide range of scents to choose from, including lavender, cherry blossom, and rose—so you’re bound to find one that you fall in love with.

Ranavat Sacred Rose Restoring Hand Crème with Antioxidants

If you like your fragrances sweet and decadent, this is the cream for you. It has very warm and rich notes of almond oil and Damask Rose. And if you really love smelling like dessert (and who doesn’t?), you can even combine it with other products in the line.

Jurlique Lavender Hand Cream

Jurlique hand creams are not only one of the richest, most hydrating hand creams you can buy, but they also come in a variety of fragrances. An editorial tip: choose lavender if you want something soothing at night, and citrus if you want something energizing for the morning.

Nécessaire The Hand Cream With Peptides

Nécessaire can always be relied on for cute, cheeky packaging and amazing fragrances. This hand cream delivers both with a non-greasy formula that’s both clean and full of vitamins. We love how soft it makes our hands (and feet, if you want to get really luxurious with it).