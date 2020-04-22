How to Get Rid of Unsightly Scars at Home

Regardless of how graceful you may or may not be, the occasional slip, fall or accident of some kind is just one of the many inventible facts of life— sometimes, stuff just happens. Unfortunately, these slight (or severe) mishaps can oftentimes result in an unsightly scar that simply won’t budge. Scars form in the dermis (the deep layer of our skin) when new collagen fibers form to help the damage (the result of your injury or mishap) heal.

While some scars are in fact permanent, many of them fade on their own in about one or two years. Fortunately, however, you don’t have to wait that long if you find the right over the counter products that will help you get rid of it much faster. Naturally, the time it will take to amend will depend on the severity of your scar, your skin type and texture, and a variety of other factors. If you’re looking to get rid of a pesky scar for good, we’ve rounded up a few effective scar treatments to try for yourself.

1. Mederma PM Intensive Overnight Scar Cream

This extra-strength scar treatment works overnight to help reduce and fade the appearance of scars while you slumber. The intensive formula works in unison with our skin’s nighttime regenerative process, making it even more powerful than when applied during the day. Scars will fade after about eight weeks of treatment for newer scars and around three to six months for older scars.

2. Aroamas Professional Silicone Scar Removal Sheets

Designed with medical-grade silicone, these scar-reducing adhesive work to improve the size, texture, and overall appearance of both old and new scars and keloids. Results are usually visible within about twelve weeks or so, but scars may appear less noticeable in just a few days. Each sheet is reusable (and washable) for up to about two weeks.

3. Z-Scar Advanced Scar Gel

This innovative fast-drying formula is safe to use on both the face and body. Aside from being clinically-proven to improve the appearance of old and new scars, this formula also helps prevent and fade stretch marks as well. This odorless, breathable formula is safe to use for all skin types, including sensitive and reactive.