Detoxifying Scalp Scrubs That’ll Remove Build-Up

Great hair starts at the scalp. Treat your scalp with the same TLC that you do your face. You’ve probably got a seven-step skin care routine, so it shouldn’t take that much time or effort to add a third or fourth step to your hair cleansing routine. If your hair has been feeling a little lackluster and your scalp is dry, you should add a scalp scrub onto your shower shelf. Scalp scrubs are exfoliators that remove scalp build-up, dead skin cells and impurities. Your hair follicles will thank you, because instead of being surrounded by dead skin or grease, they’ll feel clean and grow healthier. You should use a scalp scrub before you shampoo your hair and do it once or twice a week.

We rounded up the best scalp scrubs for you. These scrubs are full of natural ingredients, ranging from apple cider vinegar to charcoal. They’ll help get rid of impurities with their fine sugar grains, but they’ll also help hydrate and moisturize your scalp with ingredients like argan oil and sage oil. Our three selections don’t contain any parabens.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Yes To Tea Tree Scalp Relief Pre-Shampoo Scalp Scrub

With cleansing ingredients like tea tree oil, witch hazel, sage oil and apple cider vinegar, this scrub will work to remove build-up while moisturizing your scalp. It doesn’t have any parabens or silicones, so you know that this is safe for your scalp. If you have color-treated hair, don’t fret. You can still use this scrub without affecting your color. The seller recommends using it once or twice a week.

2. Head and Shoulders Supreme, Exfoliating Scalp Scrub Treatment

Get your scalp back on track with this detox. If you’re annoyed about dry skin on your scalp, check out this pick. Formulated with Vitamin E and argan oil, this exfoliating treatment will help remove any build-up, so you can get that healthy, shiny hair that you’ve been dreaming of. Simply massage this dye-, phthalate-, paraben- and phosphate-free scrub into your scalp before shampooing and conditioning.

3. Drybar On The Rocks Charcoal Scalp Scrub

Get healthy hair with this charcoal scrub. Known for its detoxifying properties, this charcoal sugar scrub is micro-fine and meant to get rid of build-up and dead skin cells. It also contains lemon and orange extract, which will encourage healthy hair growth. Unlike other scalp scrubs, this one doesn’t damage your hair cuticle. Make sure to condition your hair after using this scalp scrub. It should only be used once or twice a week.