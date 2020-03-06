Satin Lipstick Has Finally Knocked Matte Lipstick Off Its Pedestal

Scroll To See More Images

It feels like yesterday when it was impossible to find a new lipstick that wasn’t ultra-matte. Finally, that’s changing. Sure, we love a matte lip once in a while but who doesn’t like to have options? And maybe our lips need a rest. Now there are some of the best satin lipsticks that feel luxe and soft to the touch. There’s a little shine, a little buttery feel and a lot of pigment. These aren’t sticky and glossy but instead creamy with a bit more shine than a typical lipstick. It’s the best of both worlds.

Mix up your mattes with both bold shades and natural hues from some of your favorite brands. Prices run the gamut from E.L.F. and NYX Professional Makeup to Dior and Hourglass. There are options for everyone depending on your mood and they’re all great choices regardless of cost. That’s also a newer phenomenon. You can find amazing formulas at every price point so it’s an easy trend to jump into regardless of your budget.

Now, it’s true satin lipsticks don’t stay on as long as matte ones but you’ll actually want to reapply these. For example, BareMinerals Mineralist Hydra-Smoothing Lipstick contains cold-pressed European Sea Buckthorn fruit oil, Mediterranean olive oil and Moroccan Pomegranate extract to hydrate and nourish. It’s like an updated lip balm. In addition, E.L.F.’s ultra-affordable Srsly Satin Lipstick is cruelty-free, vegan and feels like butter.

Shop some of our favorite satin lipsticks below in a range of colors and formulas. They have one thing in common: a ton of shine and gorgeous color. You won’t be saying goodbye to your matte babies forever but at least they’ll take a break.

NYX Professional Makeup Shout Loud Satin Lipstick

There are 12 bold shades of this creamy formula infused with mango and shea butter.

E.L.F. Srsly Satin Lipstick

Shop 10 different natural and bold cruelty-free and vegan hues.

BareMinerals Mineralist Hydra-Smoothing Lipstick

Again, these lippies contain cold-pressed European Sea Buckthorn fruit oil, Mediterranean olive oil and Moroccan Pomegranate extract.

Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick

Light-diffusing pigments give this formula a multidimensional shine.

Dior Addict Halo Shine Lipstick

Upgrade your lip balm with this luxe formula that shimmers in the light.

Givenchy Le Rouge Lipstick

There are a whopping 30 choices of this long-wearing, semi-matte lipstick.

Hourglass Confession Ultra Slim High-Intensity Refillable Lipstick

Fall in love with one of the 30 shades? You can actually refill this creamy lipstick making it more affordable and sustainable to buy another.

Lawless Satin Luxe Classic Cream Lipstick

Clean beauty doesn’t have to be boring with Lawless’ creamy nudes.

L’Oréal Paris X Karl Lagerfeld Colour Riche Lipstick

This creamy formula is packed with omega 3, vitamin E and argan oil.

Makeup Revolution Satin Kiss Lipstick

12 shiny shades will satisfy every mood.

Milk Makeup Mini Lip + Cheek

Get the trendy monochromatic look by adding this buttery formula to both lips and cheeks.

Nudestix Magnetic Plush Paint-Lip, Cheek & Eye Color

The trendy K-beauty flushed lip look is easy with this ultra-soft formula.

Uoma Beauty Black Magic Carnival Lipstick

This limited-edition lippie leaves lips looking like melted shimmer.

YSL Rouge Volupte Rock’N Shine Lipstick

This hydrating lipstick has a cool glitter star core.

