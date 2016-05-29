StyleCaster
Share

15 Pairs of Gym Shorts to Fuel Your Summer Runner’s High

What's hot
StyleCaster

15 Pairs of Gym Shorts to Fuel Your Summer Runner’s High

by
15 Pairs of Gym Shorts to Fuel Your Summer Runner’s High
15 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

Nothing motivates a summer health kick like shopping for new sports bras, tanks, tights, and more activewear that makes you look (and feel) good while working out. And, now that the weather has officially turned from cold to sweltering, the number one thing on our activewear shopping lists are sporty shorts that are totally appropriate when you’re going for a run, or simply running errands.

That’s why we’ve compiled an edit of 15 next-level sporty shorts you can add to cart now and wear to the gym later. Keep clicking!

MORE: This 7 Day Diet Promises to Burn Belly Fat

0 Thoughts?
1 of 15

Strata Running Short, $98; at Michi

Photo: Michi

Adidas by Stella McCartney Run Woven Short, $90; Carbon 38

Photo: Carbon 38

Nike Pro 3" Static, $26.25; at Nike

Photo: Nike

Stretch Woven Women's Volleyball Shorts, $40; at Nike

Photo: Nike

Champ Work Out Short, $69; at First Base

Photo: First Base

Monreal Scallop Short, $220; at Carbon 38

Photo: Carbon 38

Run All Day Shorts, $75; at First Base

Photo: First Base

Booty Boost Shorts, $150; at Carbon 38

Photo: Carbon 38

Tracker Short IV, $58; at Lululemon

Track Short IV 4-Way Stretch, $58; at Lululemon

Photo: Lululemon

Cosmos Short, $48; at Vimmia

Photo: Vimmia

Woven Run Short, $75; at Alala

Photo: Alala

Garden of Eden Bike Short, $69; at L'Urv

Photo: L'

Lunar Eclipse, $69; at L'Urv

Photo: L'Urv

Laser Cut Run Short, $117; at Carbon 38

Photo: Carbon 38

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Ear Piercing Inspiration From Instagram

Ear Piercing Inspiration From Instagram
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share