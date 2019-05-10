These Round Brushes Are The Key Ingredient to Achieving a Salon-Level Blowout at Home

We’ve all experienced the dreaded post-salon battle of trying to preserve the gorgeous blowout courtesy of your stylist’s masterful hands that you can just never seem to recreate at home. Regardless of how many tutorials you watch and countless trial-and-error attempts to re-invent that coveted, not-too-voluminous yet not-too-flat level of volume, it seems entirely impossible to achieve the same effect when left to your own devices. Sure, you can watch your hair dresser blow dry your locks next time you stop by the salon for a root touch up or trim (and you definitely should watch their process), but the reality is, the tools and brushes that you use are (almost) equally as important to getting a flawless look as having the skills.

Round brushes are the ideal brush option to use for blowouts because they give you more control, allowing you to add customizable volume, curl, texture, and shape while also working to reduce frizz and enhance shine. Naturally, different sized brushes will give you different results. For instance, larger-sized brushes will give you next-level volume but can be tricky for those with ultra fine or shorter hair lengths. Smaller sizes will give you more of a curl and allow for a bit more precision, but they can also be more time-consuming when it comes to drying your hair. So, whether you’ve got long locks and prefer a super voluminous wave or are sporting a chin-length bob and prefer a more defined look, there’s a round brush to take your blowout skills to the next level.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer

This multi-use hair dryer and round brush hybrid delivers bold, voluminous waves while cutting down your hair routine time nearly in half. It’s super easy to use, even if you’re not blessed with hair skills. Of course, this isn’t a stand-alone hair dryer, so it will work best on damp hair, but it won’t quite deliver quite the same results on soaking wet hair. This heated brush also allows you to custom-tailor your look; you can add more curl and volume or simply give your strands a slight beach wave.

Fagaci Round Brush

This large rounded brush is excellent for cutting down the time spent drying your hair, thanks to the design’s orifices which allow for consistent air flow to ensure a speedy process. This brush is also an optimal choice for those with damaged locks or breakage, because it has both boar and nylon bristles. Boar bristles are known for helping evenly disperse natural oils from the scalp to the strands, serving as a natural heat protectant. Nylon bristles are great for de-tangling and keep strands smooth and shiny.

Osensia Positively 43 Thermic Blowout Brush

This ceramic barrel brush is definitely most efficient option on the list, thanks to its time-saving engineering. Its ceramic barrel allows for even heat distribution, which means your hair will dry much quicker compared to a wooden or plastic brush. Another great feature of this brush is its ergonomic handle, which keeps your hands and arms from getting tired and sore while you style away.

