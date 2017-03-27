StyleCaster
Share

The 13 Prettiest Rose Gold Eyeshadow Palettes for Spring

What's hot
StyleCaster

The 13 Prettiest Rose Gold Eyeshadow Palettes for Spring

by
The 13 Prettiest Rose Gold Eyeshadow Palettes for Spring
13 Start slideshow
Photo: ImaxTree

Alright, we’re calling it: The rose-gold makeup trend is one of the prettiest things to happen to our faces in, um, forever. We’re more than OK with the fact that this shade has completely taken over the world (our world, at least) in the form of pinkish-blonde hair dye, glimmering peach highlighters, and, our personal favorite, eyeshadow palettes. Because seriously, what’s better than a brand-spankin’-new eyeshadow palette filled with square after square of shimmery pink and gold-flecked shades, mixed with warm taupes and matte plum shadows? The answer is nothing.

MORE: People are Painting Viral Memes on Their Eyelids, and OMG

But whether you agree or disagree, we’re still forcing a brand-new, perfectly pretty, rose-gold eyeshadow palette onto your life right now. Because this trend isn’t going anywhere, and we like you too much to let you keep using your blah browns and tans for another season. So swipe on the sheerest of light-pink shades, or blend on every stinkin’ color in the palette for the boldest, most dramatic rose-gold look. And to help you find your new BFF, we’ve rounded up our favorite 13 palettes to give you 13 new excuses to add more rose gold to your collection this spring. Because (as we’ve already excessively drilled into your mind) we seriously can’t get enough.

MORE: 5 Drugstore Dupes That Makeup Artists Swear By

0 Thoughts?
1 of 13
Flower Beauty Shimmer & Shade Eyeshadow Palette
Flower Beauty Shimmer & Shade Eyeshadow Palette

Flower Beauty Shimmer & Shade Eyeshadow Palette in Warm Natural, $16; at Flower Beauty

Photo: Flower Beauty
Lorac Unzipped Eyeshadow Palette
Lorac Unzipped Eyeshadow Palette

Lorac Unzipped Eyeshadow Palette, $42; at Lorac

Photo: Lorac
E.l.f. Rose Gold Eyeshadow Palette
E.l.f. Rose Gold Eyeshadow Palette

E.l.f. Rose Gold Eyeshadow Palette, $10; at E.l.f.

Photo: E.l.f.
BH Cosmetics 12 Color Eyeshadow Palette
BH Cosmetics 12 Color Eyeshadow Palette

BH Cosmetics 12 Color Eyeshadow Palette in Nude Rose, $11.99; at BH Cosmetics

Photo: BH Cosmetics
Huda Beauty Textured Shadows Palette
Huda Beauty Textured Shadows Palette

Huda Beauty Textured Shadows Palette Rose Gold Edition, $65; at Huda Beauty

Photo: Huda Beauty
Smashbox Cover Shot Eye Palette
Smashbox Cover Shot Eye Palette

Smashbox Cover Shot Eye Palette in Softlight, $29; at Smashbox

Photo: Smashbox
MAC Eyeshadow X 9
MAC Eyeshadow X 9

MAC Eyeshadow X 9 in Dusky Rose Times Nine, $32; at MAC

Photo: MAC
Tom Ford Eye Quad
Tom Ford Eye Quad

Tom Ford Eye Quad in Disco Dust, $82; at Tom Ford

Photo: Tom Ford
Stila Shadow Palette
Stila Shadow Palette

Stila Eyes Are The Window Shadow Palette in Soul, $49; at Stila

Photo: Stila
Too Faced Boudoir Eyes Shadow Palette
Too Faced Boudoir Eyes Shadow Palette

Too Faced Boudoir Eyes Soft and Sexy Shadow Collection, $36; at Too Faced

Photo: Too Faced
Urban Decay Naked3 Eyeshadow Palette
Urban Decay Naked3 Eyeshadow Palette

Urban Decay Naked3 Eyeshadow Palette, $54; at Urban Decay

Photo: Urban Decay
Maybelline The Blushed Nudes Eyeshadow Palette
Maybelline The Blushed Nudes Eyeshadow Palette

Maybelline The Blushed Nudes Eyeshadow Palette, $11.99; at Maybelline

Photo: Maybelline
Catrice Cosmetics Absolute Rose Eyeshadow Palette
Catrice Cosmetics Absolute Rose Eyeshadow Palette

Catrice Cosmetics Absolute Rose Eyeshadow Palette in Frankie Rose to Hollywood, $6.99; at Ulta

Photo: Catrice Cosmetics

Next slideshow starts in 10s

21 Under-$100 Spring Pieces To Buy at Uniqlo Right Now

21 Under-$100 Spring Pieces To Buy at Uniqlo Right Now
  • Flower Beauty Shimmer & Shade Eyeshadow Palette
  • Lorac Unzipped Eyeshadow Palette
  • E.l.f. Rose Gold Eyeshadow Palette
  • BH Cosmetics 12 Color Eyeshadow Palette
  • Huda Beauty Textured Shadows Palette
  • Smashbox Cover Shot Eye Palette
  • MAC Eyeshadow X 9
  • Tom Ford Eye Quad
  • Stila Shadow Palette
  • Too Faced Boudoir Eyes Shadow Palette
  • Urban Decay Naked3 Eyeshadow Palette
  • Maybelline The Blushed Nudes Eyeshadow Palette
  • Catrice Cosmetics Absolute Rose Eyeshadow Palette
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share