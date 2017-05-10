StyleCaster
The 9 Best New Root Cover-Up Products That Actually Work

by
Photo: ImaxTree

Some people dream of winning the lottery and retiring to the beaches of Tulum; others dream of becoming an ultra-famous celebrity and winning the hearts of Ruby Rose or Ryan Reynolds. But for us, our dreams are simple: to never, ever, ever have to go to the salon to touch up our roots ever again. It seems unfair that coloring your hair only results in a few weeks of bliss before the grow-out phase begins. And unless you are, in fact, Rose or Reynolds, we’re willing to bet you don’t have a spare three hours and a bag of gold coins to throw at your colorist every other week. Which is why we’re so obsessed with root cover-up products.

OK, chill—we’re not talking about the old-school root products of your mother’s time, where you had to re-dye your roots with only five crappy color options to choose from, but a new waves of seriously awesome root-disguisers, like an airbrusher that literally mists color over your roots to hide them, or a waterproof, pigment-loaded spray that applies like dry shampoo, crayons and markers that help you scribble out stubborn grays and growth near your hairline, and, yes, even a few super-easy-to-use dyes.

Basically, thanks to the modern magic of 2017, there’s approximately zero reason why you should ever need to go to your colorist on a monthly basis if you don’t want to. So to get you started on your new, happy journey, click through our favorite root touch-up products, and buy approximately all of them today.

straight hair | root cover up

Photo: ImaxTree

Marker
Marker

If the idea of loose powders makes your white clothes tremble in fear, try this hyper-pigmented marker, which brushes over your roots like a giant Sharpie and dries only seconds later.

TouchBack Marker, $24.95; at TouchBack

Photo: TouchBack
Stick
Stick

Mineral-based pigments and tiny fibers in these concealer sticks make them ultra soft and super blendable, so you won't have to worry about waxy chunks or harsh lines.

Bumble and Bumble BB Color Stick, $26; at Bumble and Bumble

Photo: Bumble and Bumble
Powder
Powder

There's a reason why this cult-favorite, powder-and-brush combo is in pretty much every single hairstylist's kit: It freaking works. As soon as you brush and blend the powder across your regrowth, the mineral pigments immediately cling to your strands and refuse to come off until you shampoo.

Color Wow Root Cover Up, $34.50; at Color Wow

Photo: Color Wow
Dye
Dye

If you can wield a Beautyblender, you can easily use this demi-permanent, at-home dye kit, which has a sponge-tip applicator that lets you squeeze and dab the dye across your roots for a virtually fool-proof finish.

Madison Reed Root Reboot Kit, $25; at Ulta

Photo: Madison Reed
Spray
Spray

Don't let the tiny bottle fool you—this root spray packs a huge dose of opaque, wet pigments that spray precisely where you want them, and nowhere else.

Oribe Airbrush Root Touch Up Spray, $32; at Oribe

Photo: Oribe
Stick
Stick

Available in three shades (black, brown, and blonde), these waterproof touch-up sticks completely disguise both random grays and the first inch of grow-out around your hairline as soon as you scribble them on.

Rita Hazan Root Concealer Touch Up Stick, $25; at Rita Hazan

Photo: Rita Hazan
Spray
Spray

Dry shampoo, meet hair dye. Hair dye, meet dry shampoo. Two awesome worlds collide with this lightweight, dry-touch spray that immediately covers regrowth and grays, without the sticky residue.

L'Oréal Root Cover Up Spray, $10.99; at L'Oréal

Photo: L'Oréal
Airbrush
Airbrush

Uh, welcome to the Temptu Air, a.k.a. Photoshop for your hair. Just pop one of the 11 waterproof ink pods into the airbrusher, press a button, and spray a super-fine mist of pigment over your roots for a soft, diffused, and completely covered finish.

Temptu Airpod Airbrush 24-Hour Root Touch Up, $35; at Temptu

Photo: Temptu
Powder
Powder

This two-toned touch-up powder allows you to blend multiple shades across your hairline and roots for the most natural-looking coverage.

John Frieda Root Blur Concealer, $19.99; at Ulta

Photo: John Frieda

